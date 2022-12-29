"I am following God's plan" - Liverpool superstar Roberto Firmino reveals injury return date and talks about his snub from the Brazil squad 

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has opened up about his injury and his disappointment over not being picked for the FIFA World Cup. It was shocking to see the Brazilian, who was a regular under manager Tite, not get into the squad for the Selecao.

Despite enjoying a fantastic start where he finished as the top scorer for Liverpool in the first half of the season, Firmino was dropped from the World Cup team. Since then, he has unfortunately picked up an injury, and his return is expected soon. Speaking to TalkSport, he said:

“I’m already healed, thank God. I’ll probably train tomorrow. Then all being well I’ll be ready not for the next game [Leicester] but the one after that [Brentford]. So all great.”

Firmino continued:

“Individually speaking, I started very well, of course we, as a team, did not start the season well, but we are coming back. Thanks to the work we are doing, and our mentality of never giving up, we’re now back and in form.”

The Liverpool forward was asked if not being picked for the national team decreased his motivation to do better at club level. Speaking about that, he said:

“Of course it was frustrating not being called up to the World Cup but as I’ve said before that’s part of God’s plan and I am following God’s plan. It really does motivate me more and more not having gone to the World Cup so I will work hard to get back into the Selecao.”

Firmino has contributed nine goals and four assists in 21 games across competitions this season.

Liverpool target expected to move in January window

Enzo Fernandez is expected to leave Benfica in the upcoming window.

Liverpool transfer target and Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez is expected to move clubs in the upcoming winter transfer window. According to multiple outlets in Portugal, Fernandez is expected to leave Benfica for a price of over €100 million.

The youngster played a key role in Argentina's FIFA World Cup victory and took home the Young Player of the Tournament award,

Liverpool have never submitted official proposals for Enzo Fernández as things stand. Talks, strong interest of course — but never made any official bid to Benfica. Rumours of release clause triggered in the past days, never been confirmed. The race for Enzo is open.

While no official bids have been filed, the player is said to have suitors all across Europe. Manchester United and Real Madrid have joined the Reds in the competition for his signature.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo reported that Liverpool and United in particular have made 'advanced' attempts to sign the player.

Fernandez also has a €120 million release clause in his contract and should that get triggered, he and his agent are said to be ready for negotiations. Speaking about this Fernandez said:

“I don’t know anything about that. It’s up to my agent, I don’t want to get involved. I’m focused on Benfica, in a few days we have an important game. I have a flight at night to play in the game on Friday.”

Fernandez has played 24 games for Benfica, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

