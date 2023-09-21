"I was fortunate enough to win everything in football" - Lionel Messi believes there are 'more important awards' than the Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi has given his thoughts on the possibility of him winning a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or, insinuating that he does not pay mind to the award. The Inter Miami star revealed this in his interview with Argentine comedian Migue Granados in his home.

Messi spoke to Granados in a no-holds barred interview in his $10 million home in Florida, with the interview aired on OLGA. He spoke about a range of topics when asked question, and one of them was on the Ballon d'Or.

The Argentine legend was named among the 30-man shortlist for the award, which is due to be given out in October. He revealed in an earlier interview that he would not be bothered by the award, whether he wins it or not.

Lionel Messi revealed to Granados that he feels that team accolades are more important than individual ones in his career. He said that he feels lucky to have won every important trophy he competed for in his career.

"The Ballon d'Or is a beautiful honor but I was fortunate enough to win everything in football. The Champions League, league titles, Copa America, World Cup and others. These are more important awards."

Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d'Or seven times in his hugely successful career, with the last of his triumphs coming in 2021. The Argentine has won the award more than any other player in history, with Cristiano Ronaldo coming second with five wins.

Lionel Messi among the frontrunners for 2023 Ballon d'Or

Messi is in the running to emerge as the winner of the annual accolade and succeed Frenchman Karim Benzema. If he wins, he will become the oldest recipient of the award and first player from outside Europe to win it.

He is contesting the award alongside French forward Kylian Mbappe, Manchester City treble winner Erling Haaland and 27 others. A number of fans believe the 36-year-old is the favourite to be named as the world's best player for an eighth year.

Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the Argentine national team, emerging as the Player of the Tournament. He scored seven goals and contributed three assists for his country, becoming the first player to score in every round of the Mundial.

The Argentine forward also helped PSG win the Ligue 1 title for a second consecutive season, contributing 16 goals and 16 assists in the league. He is regarded as the greatest ever footballer by many, and an eighth Ballon d'Or will not change their perception of him.