'I found it quite funny' - Jordan Henderson hits back at Roy Keane and declares himself fit for Euro 2020

England midfielder Jordan Henderson has responded to criticism from former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane for his inclusion in the Three Lions squad for Euro 2020. The 30-year-old has also claimed he is fit for England's Euro 2020 opener against Croatia on Sunday.

The Liverpool midfielder's inclusion in Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2020 raised many eyebrows as he had not featured for club or country since February due to a groin injury.

However, Henderson did play 45 minutes in England's pre-tournament friendly against Romania last weekend.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane suggested that Jordan Henderson should not have been included in England's Euro 2020 squad due to his lack of game time and fitness.

"Clearly Jorden is not fit, I don't think he should be involved. He can't be fit if he can't start a game against Romania. Now I've heard people saying that they want him around the place. For what? Does he do card tricks? Does he have a sing song, does he have quizzes in the evenings, what does he do?" Keane told ITV.

Jordan Henderson has revealed he was amused by Roy Keane's comments and insisted he can contribute to the England team at Euro 2020.

"Yeah, and the cards tricks he [Keane] was on about, I've got a few of them up my sleeve. Listen, as a player you want to play and I'm not coming up here just to be around the camp, like Roy was saying.

"I want to come here and I want to contribute in the games. How much of that is not really down to me, it's up to the manager to make a decision. But whenever I'm called upon, I'll be ready and hopefully I can be a big contribution to this tournament and our success going forward.

"To be fair to Roy, he can say what he wants about me. He gave me my debut [at Sunderland] and I wouldn't be here without him giving us that. He can say whatever he wants about me. I found it quite funny, actually," said Jordan Henderson.

Gareth Southgate will be heavily dependent on the experience of Jordan Henderson at Euro 2020

Southgate's reluctance to leave Henderson out of England's Euro 2020 squad shows that the England boss is heavily reliant on the Liverpool captain.

Jordan Henderson will add experience and leadership to a very youthful-looking England midfield. He is likely to be paired up with the likes of Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, and Mason Mount in midfield.

His experience of representing England at two European Championships and two World Cups will make him one of the most important players in Gareth Southgate's squad.

