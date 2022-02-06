"I was fuming" - Wayne Rooney reveals Sir Alex Ferguson frustration after birth of his first son in 2009

Manchester United great Wayne Rooney has revealed how Sir Alex Ferguson left him 'fuming' following the birth of his first son Kai in 2009.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Wayne Rooney recalled the time Sir Alex didn't release him from United's Champions League squad to face CSKA Moscow. The incident happened a day after the Englishman's first son's birth. What further irked Rooney was that the former United manager then benched him for the encounter.

"I remember when Kai was born, just thinking 'How am I meant to be responsible?' After he was born, Alex Ferguson asked me to go home and leave Coleen in hospital because we were playing CSKA Moscow in the Champions League the next day. I told him I hadn’t slept for two days but he said: 'Go home, you’re playing'."

He further wrote:

"I got to the stadium and he put me on the bench — and rested Berbatov from the squad. I was fuming. He gave me a day off after that," Rooney wrote.

Wayne Rooney, the most prolific United goal-scorer of all-time, was brought in as a second-half substitute for the match. He helped the side draw the encounter 3-3 after going 3-1 down.

I would lock myself away and just drink: Wayne Rooney on his drinking issues

Wayne Rooney recently opened up about his drinking issues during his early years with Manchester United. While in conversation with the Daily Mail, the current Derby boss said:

"In my early years at Manchester United, probably until we had my first son, Kai, I locked myself away really. I never went out. There were times you'd get a couple of days off from football and I would actually lock myself away and just drink, to try to take all that away from my mind."

He added:

"People might know that I liked a drink at times or went out but there was a lot more to it than just that. It was what was going on in my head. Now, people would be more empowered to speak about that kind of thing."

He talked about the difficulties of sharing in the dressing room.

"Back then, in my head and with other players, there was no way I could go into the United dressing room and start saying 'This is how I am feeling' because you just wouldn't do it. Then you would end up suffering internally rather than letting your thoughts out."

Rooney wrote:

"Locking myself away made me forget some of the issues I was dealing with. It was like a binge. Normally, that's with a group of lads but this was a self-binge, basically, which helps you forget things but when you come out of it, you are going back to work and it is still there so it was doing more damage than good."

