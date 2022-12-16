“I am only having fun with everybody” – Croatian model Ivana Knoll says she has received marriage proposals from players at FIFA World Cup

Croatian model Ivana Knoll has taken the 2022 FIFA World Cup storm with her outfits. Knoll's presence in stadiums has prompted fans to take pictures with her, and the model has claimed that she even got marriage proposals during the competition.

Knoll, though, worried that her skimpy outfits in Qatar could cause problems due to the Middle Eastern country having strict rules about what can be worn in public. She also added that due to her popularity in the stands, her friends often opted to sit away from her during games.

Adding that she's only having a good time for her and entertaining people, the 26-year-old model said that she's not looking to meet anybody (via Daily Mail):

"I am only having fun with everybody. I suppose people like me because I am good looking. I am not interested in meeting with anybody here. My intention is to make people smile, that is all. The fans I meet everywhere love me. But when I go to matches now, my friends won’t sit with me and move away to other seats because of the cameras."

Croatia had a great run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, reaching the last four, where they lost 3-0 to Argentina. However, it wasn't before they had eliminated Brazil in the quarterfinals on penalties.

Zlatko Dalic's team were one win away from reaching back-to-back finals, but that wasn't to be, as La Albiceleste were too strong for them on the night. The Vatreni had lost to France in the 2018 final.

Croatia still have another game to play in the tournament. They take on surprise semifinalists Morocco on Saturday (December 17) in the third-place playoff.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic blamed controversial penalty decision for team's FIFA World Cup exit

The Vatreni looked to be in firm control of their FIFA World Cup semifinal clash against Argentina before Dominik Lavikovic was penalised for stopping Julian Alvarez inside the box in the 34th minute. Argentina were awarded a controversial penalty, which Lionel Messi converted.

Dalic reckons the decision changed the course of the game, as Argentina scored two more unanswered goals. Speaking after the match, he said (via Mid Day):

“That goal took the match in a different direction. Before that, we had full control of the match, ball control. We had everything in our hands, and the match was proceeding how we wanted it to. Look, I don’t want to argue about the referee’s decisions, but that first goal decided the course of the match.”

Earlier in the tournament, Croatia won back-to-back shootouts (against Japan and Brazil) to reach the last four.

