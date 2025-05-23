“I gave him 15 compliments during that conversation” - Liverpool coach Arne Slot reveals how he told Mohamed Salah to do more after lackluster warm-up

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has opened up on a conversation with Mohamed Salah following a lackluster warm-up session during pre-season. The incident occurred when the Egyptian superstar was training with a few academy players.

Speaking to BBC, Slot recently outlined how he managed to get his message across without offending Salah.

"I'm not so stupid that I just say this out of the blue, bam. And I think I'm smart enough, and I think the main thing you have to do as a manager, if you want to bring your message across... you have to do this in the right way," Slot said.

He continued:

"So it wasn't only that - probably I gave him 15 compliments during that conversation, and then I showed him how he did the warm-up. I could even understand him thinking, 'Is all of this necessary?'"

Liverpool roped in the Dutch manager to replace Jurgen Klopp last summer, with the German leaving Anfield at the end of last season. The Merseyside club have been in tremendous form under Slot and have won the Premier League this season.

Central to the Reds' title triumph has been a marauding Mohamed Salah, who has registered 33 goals and 23 assists from 51 games. Liverpool next face Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday (May 25) in the league.

What has Arne Slot said about Liverpool's summer plans?

Arne Slot.

Arne Slot has acknowledged that Liverpool will look to reinforce their squad this summer. Speaking to BBC, however, the Dutchman acknowledged that improving a team that has won the league won't be easy.

"City will probably strengthen the squad again. If the rumours are correct, Arsenal is planning the same, so it would be stupid if we are not looking at trying to strengthen the squad as well," Slot said.

He continued:

"Again, I've said it many times, it's not that easy because this team has already won the league. So to find players that can strengthen us - that might not be that difficult - because there are certain players in the world where I think, 'if they would come, it would be nice'."

He concluded:

"So there are not many that can strengthen us, but the few that are out there, we will try to get them. At this moment of time we're not sure if that's possible."

Recent reports have suggested that Liverpool are eyeing Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams as Luis Diaz's replacement.

