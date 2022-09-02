"I gave him a slap on the neck so he remembers" – Jurgen Klopp lifts lid on relationship with Liverpool star who 'looks really settled' now

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that striker Darwin Nunez has learnt his lesson after serving his red card suspension ahead of the first Merseyside derby of the season this weekend.

Nunez, who joined the Reds from Benfica for an initial fee of £64 million in June, started with a debut goal in the Community Shield. The 23-year-old scored on his Premier League debut against Fulham in the season opener but was sent off for headbutting Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

After missing Liverpool's clashes against Manchester United, Bournemouth and Newcastle United, the Uruguayan is set to return to action against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday (September 3).

At a pre-match press conference, Klopp said about Nunez's return (via Liverpool Echo):

"He has learned the lesson. He is in really good shape. We won the last two games, so we don't see it as a bad thing. The time he was out, as we could help him, he looks really settled now."

Klopp continued:

"He is really happy to be back. I always give him a high five, but I gave him a slap on the neck so he remembers! His English hasn't improved that much in 15 days, though."

Firmino started all three of the Reds' Premier League games in Nunez's absence, contributing three goals and as many assists. When asked whether Portuguese forward Diogo Jota will feature at the weekend after recovering from a thigh injury, Klopp said:

"Diogo will probably be in as well (as Nunez). He trained yesterday for the first time and will today. I have to make a decision; does it make sense that we involve him already or not? But if, it is the first time we have five attackers – sounds like Christmas!"

Liverpool are sixth in the Premier League standings with eight points from five games, scoring 15 goals.

Liverpool FC @LFC



#EVELIV A ruthless display at Goodison Park last season A ruthless display at Goodison Park last season ⏪#EVELIV https://t.co/n4QXG2iQ1D

Liverpool complete loan signing of Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo

Liverpool have announced the signing of Arthur Melo on a season-long loan from Juventus with no buy option (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano).

Arthur, 26, joined Juventus from Barcelona in a deal worth up to £71 million in the summer of 2020. Known for his passing and dribbling, he has registered one goal and one assist in 63 games across competitions for the Old Lady, winning two trophies.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav