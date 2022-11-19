“I am gay as are many other colleagues at FIFA” – Director of Media Relations at FIFA makes surprise announcement at Gianni Infantino’s World Cup press conference in Qatar

Bryan Swanson, director of media relations at FIFA, made a surprise revelation during Gianni Infantino's press conference ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Swanson is a Scottish journalist who worked for Sky Sports before joining FIFA. He said (via MARCA):

"I have spent some time at Gianni's side working alongside Infantino and I have always felt supported and helped. I am gay as are many other colleagues at FIFA and I have always felt supported.

"I am sitting here in a privileged position on a global stage as a gay man here in Qatar. Just because Gianni Infantino is not gay, does not mean he does not care. He does care."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino slammed critics ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Issues related to migrant workers and LGBTQ rights have been much discussed ahead of the tournament in Qatar. However, Infantino believes the critics are in no position to give moral advice. He said (via Sky Sports):

"Today, I have strong feelings. Today, I feel Qatari, I feel Arab, I feel African, I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker. Of course, I am not Qatari, I am not an Arab, I am not African, I am not gay, I am not disabled. But I feel like it, because I know what it means to be discriminated, to be bullied, as a foreigner in a foreign country.

"As a child, I was bullied - because I had red hair and freckles, plus I was Italian so imagine. I went in my room and I cried."

He added:

"I feel for the FIFA and Supreme Committee staff. They want to deliver here. I am proud to have this FIFA sign on my jacket. It will be the best World Cup ever. Qatar is ready.

"Hundreds of thousands women and men from developing countries who'd like to offer their services abroad in order to help and give a future to their families back home. Qatar is actually offering them this opportunity. They come here, earn 10 times more than what they earn in their home country."

Infantino further said:

"For what we Europeans have been doing around the world in the last 3,000 years, we should be apologizing for the next 3,000 years before starting to give moral lessons to people."

