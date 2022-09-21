"I genuinely don't get it" - Manchester United star rips into 'idiots' on Twitter who criticize under-fire captain Harry Maguire 

Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams has defended his teammate and captain Harry Maguire.

Maguire's form has dipped dramatically since the start of last season as his game has become riddled with mistakes. The centre-back started Manchester United's first two games of the season, in which they lost to both Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

RP 🐐 @RonaIdoProp I think it is time for Ten Hag to strip Harry Maguire of the captaincy and hand it to Bruno Fernandes on a permanent basis I think it is time for Ten Hag to strip Harry Maguire of the captaincy and hand it to Bruno Fernandes on a permanent basis https://t.co/nvjvm9AH0m

Maguire was then dropped by Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils have gone on a four-game Premier League winning run. Maguire has only started one Europa League game in the meantime.

The England international has faced abuse online due to his performances, but Williams has launched a staunch defense for his Manchester United teammate. The Carrington graduate told The Sportsman:

"People don't listen to the outside world. Harry will go into training a hundred per cent every day. Harry will give, whether he's starting the game, whether he's not starting the game, one hundred per cent.

"We don't care about the outside world because the only thing that matters is the opinions on the inside. The opinions on the inside are the most important. "

He continued:

"If you're doing well in training, who's some little idiot sat on Twitter that's going to tell you that you shouldn't be starting a game. Who is he? I genuinely don't get it. Harry is a top fella. Top captain and top player. He'll have a great career.

"He's already had a great career. He's on stepping stones and he'll get to the top where he wants to be. He's already at the top. He's captain of Man United. I dream to be that one day and he's already done it."

Abdel Rahman @AbdelBeheri I loved Brandon’s mentality from when he broke out and shoved CHO over in the Cup vs Chelsea. Dgaf ! The part I love isn’t Harry Maguire’s praise but the part about Twitter. “Who some idiot sat on twitter to tell you if you should be starting a game?”I loved Brandon’s mentality from when he broke out and shoved CHO over in the Cup vs Chelsea. Dgaf ! The part I love isn’t Harry Maguire’s praise but the part about Twitter. “Who some idiot sat on twitter to tell you if you should be starting a game?” 😂 I loved Brandon’s mentality from when he broke out and shoved CHO over in the Cup vs Chelsea. Dgaf ! https://t.co/6XRMESHgSc

Gareth Southgate explains why Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was called up to the England squad

Despite his dreadful recent form for Manchester United, Maguire was still called up for England just three months before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. While the centre-back has been poor for his club side, he has rarely put a foot wrong for England. He was named in the European Championship Team of the Tournament last summer after England made it to the final of Euro 2020.

Southgate explained his decision by saying (as per the Birmingham Mail):

“Clearly, we have a number of players including Ben Chilwell, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips who are not playing a lot of minutes with their club. It is not ideal, but we feel they have been, and can be, important players for us. It is not a perfect situation but there is still a lot of football to be played before Qatar.”

ODDSbible @ODDSbible



4 apps

4 losses

8 goals conceded

🧢 Picked for England squad



Gareth Southgate, football genius 🤥 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Maguire this season:4 apps4 losses8 goals conceded🧢 Picked for England squadGareth Southgate, football genius 🤥 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Maguire this season:👤 4 apps📉 4 losses❌ 8 goals conceded🧢 Picked for England squadGareth Southgate, football genius 🤥 https://t.co/uoZJhTw5hZ

England will face Italy and Germany in the UEFA Nations League over the international break.

