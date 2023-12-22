"I get where Klopp is coming from" - Jamie Carragher questions the Liverpool boss' 'tone' while calling out supporters at Anfield

Jamie Carragher questioned Jurgen Klopp's tone while calling out Liverpool fans following the 5-1 victory over West Ham United in the EFL Cup in midweek. The Englishman claims he understands what the tactician is trying to do but isn't sure he's doing it with the right tone.

Recall that Jurgen Klopp wasn't happy with Liverpool supporters over the unusually dull atmosphere at Anfield during the battering of West Ham in their EFL Cup quarter-final showdown on Wednesday. Speaking in his post-match interview, the tactician went on a rant, saying:

“I was not overly happy with the atmosphere behind me. I wondered what they wanted. We need Anfield on their toes without me being in argument with their coach or whatever. If you’re not in the right shape, give your ticket to someone else.”

Reacting to those comments, Jamie Carragher stated that he understands where the tactician is coming from but doesn't approve of the tone with which the message was delivered.

“I get where Klopp is coming from in wanting to ensure the noise level matches what Arteta, as much as the Liverpool manager, expects," he wrote in his Daily Telegraph column. "Klopp certainly guaranteed it would happen with his comments after the West Ham game, although I am not sure his tone was right.

“You only have to look at Klopp’s home record since he took over and compare it to what happened in lockdown to see the difference the supporters make. Liverpool lost six home games in a row behind closed doors. With fans, they have lost once at Anfield since 2017. Klopp has used that weapon to his advantage better than any Liverpool manager in the past 33 years," Carragher added.

The Reds were able to outclass West Ham with a completely dominating performance at Anfield on Wednesday. Curtis Jones bagged a brace while the likes of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai all found the back of the net in the 5-1 route.

Liverpool gearing up for crucial Arsenal clash this weekend

Premier League fans are set to witness a massive showdown this weekend as Liverpool and Arsenal prepare for their top-of-the-table clash. The Reds will host the Gunners at Anfield on Saturday, and there's everything to fight for.

This game has the capacity to alter the situation of things at the top of the league table. A victory for the Reds would see them leapfrog the Gunners to the top of the standings, while a defeat would result in them conceding the second spot to Aston Villa should the Villans beat Sheffield United today.

As it stands on the table, Arsenal lead the title race with 39 points after 17 games. Jurgen Klopp's men come second with 38 points, tied at the same number of points with third-placed Aston Villa, while Manchester City complete the top four.

