“I get sad when I talk about him” – Agent who helped Diego Maradona with transfer opens up on grief regarding Argentine legend

Football agent Josep Minguella was moved when he was quizzed about Diego Maradona during a recent interview. The agent who took Lionel Messi to Barcelona believes he did everything he could to help Maradona when he was alive.

Maradona passed away in November 2020, just days after he had successful surgery on a brain blood clot. He suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires.

Speaking to INFOBAE, Minguella claimed that he felt sad every time he thought about Maradona. He said:

"It is a name that makes me cry inside. I get sad when I talk about him, because now I can't do anything. When I could help him I did. Maradona for me is a sad word. When they name him, I get sad, I grieve, and I wonder why he is not with us?"

Lionel Messi paid tribute to Diego Maradona with a celebration

Lionel Messi pulled off Diego Maradona's celebration by wearing the Newell's Old Boys kit back in 2020. He spoke about his tribute to TyC Sports in 2022 and revealed that it was something he planned as a tribute to the Argentine legend.

He was quoted by GOAL saying:

"I was lying in bed with [my wife] Antonela and I told her: 'I have to do something for Diego, I have to do something.' I have the part from the [personal collection], with the trophies, t-shirts, and I'm going to see what's there. I went to look for a national team t-shirt or something. I went up and there is a little door that is always closed, where we put things. It was just open. There was a chair and on top was the 10 of that Newell's t-shirt. I went in and saw it."

He added:

"That door is always closed and I don't know what it was doing there actually, I didn't even remember I had it. I saw it like this and I said: 'That's it.' It was incredible. I hadn't been scoring many goals at that time and it wasn't that I scored goals every game and I was sure. It happened that we were going two or three to nil and the goal wasn't given. Then that play appeared out of nowhere."

Messi has a big decision to make this summer as his contract at PSG expires after this season.

