"I don't get that" - Robbie Fowler fears Liverpool could be 'in the same boat they've been in a few years ago'

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes his former club could be on their way backwards, finding themselves stuck in the same situation as a few years ago. The cause of worry is the Reds' squad depth, which he fears is not adequate enough to challenge for all pieces of silverware, especially after recent departures.

Liverpool have so far announced the arrivals of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsey. However, Fowler wants them to continue adding players to their ranks after having sold Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino and letting go of Divock Origi.

He told bettingexpert:

"I don’t want Liverpool to be in the same boat they’ve been in a few years ago when the squad wasn’t great. Don’t get me wrong, the first eleven now would be brilliant, but when you start getting rid of maybe three or four players, the squad is not as strong as it was.

He went on to add:

"It is funny actually. One of Liverpool’s problems over the years was they never had the depth, they never had the squad to compete on every level. All of a sudden they got that squad to compete at every level."

The Reds had a near-perfect campaign in the 2021-22 season where their hopes of a quadruple were alive even in May. Jurgen Klopp's men won the the EFL Cup and FA Cup, besides reaching the final of the Champions League. They almost beat Manchester City to the Premier League trophy before finishing second.

In fact, they played every possible game they could have played in the 2021-22 season. Fowler believes that this Reds squad is capable of doing it again and they should be backed to do so, saying:

"People would say, maybe we don’t need to play that many games. I don’t get that, I really don’t because we want them to compete at every level. There are a few options for certain players, we don’t know whether they want to keep them or not."

Stressing that the Reds cannot afford to go back to the level they were in a few years ago, he said:

"So then you maybe go back to the level it was maybe a few years ago. And I don’t think Liverpool can afford to do that now, because they’ve worked so hard, and they did so well to get where they are."

Liverpool manager believes Mo Salah's 'best years are still to come'

However, Fowler will surely be happy like the rest of the Reds faithful after the club announced Mohamed Salah's new contract. The Egyptian, who entered the last year of his contract, has now penned a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2025.

Speaking to the Liverpool FC official website about Salah, Klopp said, via Liverpool Echo:

"He belongs with us I think. This is his club now. I have no doubt Mo's best years are still to come. And that's saying something, because the first five seasons here have been the stuff of legend. He is adored by his teammates. As coaches, we know we work with someone special."

