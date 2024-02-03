“I get upset about it” - Ian Wright reacts after ‘horrible’ treatment of ‘nicest’ Arsenal star

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has said that he is not happy with the treatment Bukayo Saka is receiving from rival fans.

Saka is undoubtedly one of the first names on Mikel Arteta's team sheet every week. Arsenal depend on him for goals and assists and at the age of just 22, he has already become a reliable first-team player for club and country.

However, a trend seems to have emerged where the England international is being booed by rival fans in his homeland. It recently happened in his team's 2-1 league win against Nottingham Forest on January 30, where he scored a goal.

Wright pointed it out back then and has now drawn attention to the issue once again while speaking on his 'Wrighty's House' podcast (h/t TheBootRoom). During the session, presenter Flo Lloyd-Hughes mentioned that rival fans have been booing Saka recently, to which Wright replied:

"Yeah! Everywhere he goes. Everywhere he goes, it’s just horrible. He’s like one of the nicest people. I get upset about it."

Saka is having a smashing season for Arsenal so far, scoring 10 times and laying out 13 assists in 29 games across competitions. He will undoubtedly be crucial if the Gunners want to walk away from the Emirates with all three points against Liverpool on Sunday (February 4).

Chris Sutton backs Arsenal to win their next league game

Arsenal and Liverpool are all set to face each other in north London this weekend in what will be a highly-important top-of-the-table clash.

Liverpool currently lead the Premier League table with 51 points from 22 games, leading Manchester City, who have a game in hand, by five points. If Arsenal want to challenge for their title, they will have to start picking up points soon, especially against their title rivals.

Chris Sutton believes the Gunners will have enough in their arsenal to outmuscle Liverpool at home. Writing in his BBC column, the pundit stated:

"I'm still not entirely sure why I am going with Arsenal to win this game, because Liverpool will score too, but the Gunners definitely need the points more and I think they will just about do enough to get them." Prediction Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool.

If Arsenal beat Liverpool, it will be only their second win against them in their last 10 meetings across competitions. Mikel Arteta's team currently sit third in the table with 46 points from 22 matches.

