"I give myself 4/10" – Arsenal star admits he allows himself to lose focus and wants to 'get better'

Arsenal star Thomas Partey is not happy with his performances for the Gunners. The Ghanian midfielder believes he can do better and take control of the match from midfield for the English heavyweights.

When asked to rate his performance for Arsenal since joining the club, Partey told Sky Sports:

"I give myself four [out of 10], because there are moments I can really hurt the other team but there are also moments where I allow myself to lose focus and that's when everything goes down. This is when you realise that you have to get better."

Elaborating more on his performance for Arsenal in the game against Manchester United, Partey said:

"From the start [of the Manchester United game] I had a couple of moments where I gave two balls away and someone watching on TV from home or in the stadium, it is normal that they see this. At the end, I have to be happy with some moments, I have to learn from the bad parts and try to do better. I think they demanded more and personally I know I can give more. I have to keep working and at the end I will get the results."

Partey believes he can help Arsenal from his deep-lying midfield position. He added that the Gunners' packed calendar means he will need some time to find his consistency.

"From the defence to the attack, I can help the team a lot. I have to read more of the game. Now I am having a lot of continuous games, it is normal that some games, or some moments in the games, I will be down. With more games, with more confidence, I will be able to get to where I want to be."

Arsenal are in a mini-slump once again this season

After a torrid start (three defeats in three games) in the league this season, Arsenal managed to turn things around in the next few games. However, their string of eight unbeaten matches in the league came to a crashing end when they lost 4-0 to Liverpool.

That was followed by a 2-0 win against a struggling Newcastle United side. The win restored some confidence among the Arsenal faithful, but they have now lost two consecutive Premier League games. The Gunners were beaten 3-2 by Manchester United last week and suffered their latest defeat last night against Everton.

Mikel Arteta's men were beaten 1-2 at Goodison Park, meaning Arsenal have lost three of their last four games in the league. The Gunners have dropped to seventh in the league standings and have picked up just 23 points after 15 matches.

