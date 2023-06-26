"I would give him another full season" – Stan Collymore backs Manchester United star to return to his brilliant best

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has backed Manchester United ace Jadon Sancho to impress his manager Erik ten Hag next season.

Sancho, 23, has received a lot of criticism due to his lacklustre performances since arriving from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £73 million in 2021. He has blown hot and cold under Ten Hag so far, scoring seven goals in 41 appearances across all competitions last season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Collymore shared his thoughts on the forward's immediate future at Manchester United. He wrote:

"I love Sancho – I have always maintained that he could be the difference between Manchester United winning silverware and not. But there is no denying that he has yet to live up to expectations following his transfer from Dortmund. Fortunately for the winger, he has the biggest advantage on his side – time."

Expressing optimism around the Englishman, Collymore continued:

"He's only just turned 23 so his prime years are still three, four, maybe even five, years away. He also still has up to four years left on his contract at Manchester United, so the club are also in no danger of losing him right now but we are fast approaching the time when the Englishman has got to turn it around."

Backing Sancho to shine next season, Collymore concluded:

"He did show glimpses of what he's capable of at the end of last season, but Erik Ten Hag and the United-faithful will want to see more of that right from the get-go next season. If I were his manager, I would give him another full season to really show what he can do before I am thinking about loans and transfers."

So far, the Manchester City youth product has scored just 12 goals and laid out six assists in 79 games across competitions for the Red Devils.

Manchester United attacker wanted on loan by Bundesliga giants this summer: Reports

According to Todofichajes, Borussia Dortmund are keen to sign Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga on a season-long loan deal this summer. The German outfit are keen to inject new blood into their frontline soon.

Elanga, 21, has established himself as a crucial squad member for the Red Devils since his debut in 2021. However, he has fallen down in the pecking order since Ten Hag's arrival at Old Trafford.

Due to Alejandro Garnacho's breakthrough last season, Elanga suffered a hit to his development. He featured in just 702 minutes of first-team action last time out, assisting two goals in just seven starts.

