Roberto Mancini picks his favourite to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or

Roberto Mancini has revealed who he thinks should win the 2021 Ballon d'Or. The Italian tactician faced the media ahead of Italy's upcoming World Cup qualifiers to give an update on the team news. He also revealed who he thinks should win the most coveted individual prize in football.

Mancini was asked about what he expects from his team in the upcoming games. He said:

"I would like us to pick up where we left off, with our way of playing and with our conviction. I think our victory has changed the way we are perceived abroad because we showed a new mentality during the Euros and we made 60 million people happy, we are proud of it. There are five World Cup qualifying games left and 14 months before the World Cup kicks off. Some teams have begun the season before us, so we must be focused."

When asked to provide some team news ahead of the game, Mancini said:

"Moise Kean is a young player with great qualities, he didn’t join us for the Euros and I was sorry for it, but he knew he would return. Some players are back from injuries, it’s important for Nicolo Zaniolo to feel well and his role won’t be a problem."

He added:

"There isn’t a pecking order among the 26 players of the Euros, those who are more fit will play. Those who are here deserve so. We are considering [Davide] Calabria, while [Andrea] Belotti is not feeling too well, there are many other players who would deserve to be here."

Mancini was also asked who he believes should win the Ballon d'Or this year. The Italian tactician named Chelsea's Jorginho as his favourite and backed the midfielder to win the award over his competition. He said:

"I would give him (Jorginho) the Ballon d’Or, he deserves it because he won everything this season."

The European champions are set to face Bulgaria, Switzerland and Lithuania in their upcoming qualifiers.

Jorginho not bothered by Ballon d'Or talk

Jorginho is the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

Jorginho himself was asked about his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or this year. The Chelsea midfielder was named UEFA Men's Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season and is currently the favourite to lift the Ballon d'Or later this year.

However, the Italian is just trying to enjoy the moment and not paying much attention to the Ballon d'Or talk surrounding him. Speaking to the press ahead of Italy's World Cup qualifiers, he said:

"On the Ballon d'Or, I let you speak, I try to live in the moment. There are still a few months left for that decision and I think about the present, I want to enjoy this moment with those around me. We'll see what happens."

Jorginho is the first Chelsea player to be crowned UEFA Men's Player of the Year since the awards inception.



Up next, the Ballon d'Or. 😉 pic.twitter.com/XlllXzmokI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 26, 2021

Edited by Ritwik Kumar