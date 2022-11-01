“I give my life to my club” – Richarlison vows he isn’t at Tottenham ‘just to be funny’ as wait for his first league goal for Spurs continues

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has vowed to work hard and lay down his life for the club, despite his reputation for being a 'playful guy'.

The Brazilian attacker insists that while he does enjoy a laugh or two occasionally on the pitch, he puts in his best efforts and understands the seriousness of playing for club and country.

Richarlison told Globo about playing with a smile on his face (via GOAL):

“I’ve been like that since I was a kid, a playful guy, I like to play with people. So I think people like it. But of course we know that many people confuse. That’s why I always say that if I’m in the national team it’s because I honour the shirt.

“I give my life to my club, I do my best every game and I’m not there just to be funny. There’s a time for chatting and there’s a time to work. Because when I’m on the field, you can see me frowning, I have few laughs. This is my way.”

Tottenham signed Richarlison from Everton in the summer transfer window for a club-record fee in the region of £60 million (via ESPN).

Richarlison is yet to score a goal in the Premier League for Tottenham this season. The Brazil international has provided three assists in nine league appearances for the Lilywhites, but hasn't found the back of the net just yet.

Although the former Everton forward hasn't got his name on the scoresheet in the English top-flight, he has managed to score two goals in four UEFA Champions League appearances for Spurs.

"Spurs got away with one tonight" - Gabby Agbonlahor slams Tottenham for poor performance against Bournemouth

Former Aston Villa captain Gabriel Agbonlahor has slammed Tottenham for their poor performance in their comeback win against Bournemouth on October 29.

The Lilywhites secured an unconvincing 3-2 victory over the Cherries. Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies got their names on the scoresheet and Rodrigo Bentancur scored the stoppage-time winner.

Although they took home all three points, Agbonlahor was critical of Spurs' performance (via talkSPORT).

“Spurs got away with one tonight. If you look at the goals they scored, it was poor defending from Bournemouth and they were unlucky. If you stop Harry Kane and stop Heung-min Son, you stop Spurs, and for most of the game that’s exactly what Bournemouth did.

"Tottenham started the game with just two attacking players on the pitch. Antonio Conte wants to play defensive football, but it was very poor from Spurs.”

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “Spurs got away with it today.”



“If you stop Harry Kane & Heung Min-Son, you stop Spurs…”



“It was very poor. I wouldn’t play Sanchez again for Tottenham.”



Gabby Agbonlahor was not impressed with what he saw from Spurs “Spurs got away with it today.”“If you stop Harry Kane & Heung Min-Son, you stop Spurs…”“It was very poor. I wouldn’t play Sanchez again for Tottenham.”Gabby Agbonlahor was not impressed with what he saw from Spurs 😳 “Spurs got away with it today.”😬 “If you stop Harry Kane & Heung Min-Son, you stop Spurs…”🚫 “It was very poor. I wouldn’t play Sanchez again for Tottenham.”Gabby Agbonlahor was not impressed with what he saw from Spurs https://t.co/NwGKpClVlm

Spurs are now third in the table with 26 points from 13 games and will play Liverpool at home in their next league fixture on November 6.

Poll : 0 votes