"I don't give a s***" - Toni Kroos makes bold claim involving Liverpool after Real Madrid's 14th UEFA Champions League triumph

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has aimed a dig at Liverpool following the 2022 UEFA Champions League final. Carlo Ancelotti's side secured their 14th European Cup after beating the Reds 1-0 in the final in Paris on 28 May.

Kroos acknowledged the fact that Jurgen Klopp's side had many more chances to score compared to Real Madrid. However, the German midfielder believes those stats do not mean anything in the grand scheme of things since the Spanish club ultimately won.

Speaking on the Einfach mal Luppen podcast (via the Madrid Zone on Twitter), Toni Kroos was quoted as saying the following:

"Liverpool had a few more chances. I don't give a sh*t. We won the game."

He added:

“Finals are for winning and that’s what we did.”

The victory meant that Toni Kroos has now won five Champions Leagues in his illustrious career. The 32-year-old midfielder has won four Champions Leagues with Los Blancos and one with Bayern Munich back in 2013.

Based on the match stats (via UEFA) from the final, Liverpool were the better side on the pitch. The Reds had 23 attempts on goal compared to Real Madrid's just three.

The Merseyside outfit forced Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois into making as many as nine saves, denying them any chance of finding the net. This included a wonderful save from Sadio Mane's effort in the first half which was palmed on to the post.

Carlo Ancelotti's side, on the other hand, only needed one proper opening to score and take the lead. Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior scored from close range on the 59th minute mark to hand Los Blancos the lead.

The Champions League triumph meant Real Madrid completed a league and Champions League double in the 2021-22 season. They lifted their 35th La Liga title earlier this year as well.

Real Madrid defeat Liverpool in the Champions League final for the second time in four years

Real Madrid have now defeated Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final for the second time in the last four years. The La Liga giants also defeated Jurgen Klopp's side 3-1 in the 2018 final in Kiev. Former Tottenham Hotspur winger Gareth Bale scored a brace on the night, with Karim Benzema adding a third.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have won six European Cup/Champions Leagues in their history. They won their sixth title a year after losing the 2018 final, beating Spurs 2-0 in the final in Madrid.

