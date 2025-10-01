"I have given everything and more" - Real Madrid star Fede Valverde releases statement addressing rumors claiming he refused to play against Kairat

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde has slammed rumors suggesting that he refused to play against Kairat on Tuesday, September 30. He asserted that he has a good relationship with head coach Xabi Alonso and has given his all to the club.

Los Blancos hammered Kairat 5-0 at the Ortalyq Stadion in Kazakhstan in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Federico Valverde stayed on the bench for the entire game. This comes he made a mistake in their 5-2 hammering against city rivals Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in LaLiga on the weekend.

Hence, some reports suggested that Valverde refused to play against Kairat as he didn't want to play as a right-back. However, the Real Madrid star has dismissed such claims, writing on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday:

"I have read several articles damaging my reputation. I know I’ve had bad games, I’m aware of it. I’m not hiding, and I face the criticism head-on. I’m truly sad. People can say many things about me, but under no circumstances can they say that I refuse to play. I have given everything and more for this club, I’ve played while fractured, injured, and I’ve never complained or asked for a break."

The Uruguay international added:

"I have a good relationship with the coach, which makes me feel confident enough to tell him which position I prefer on the field, but I always, always made it clear that I’m available to perform anywhere, on any trip, and in every game. I’ve left my heart and soul in this club and I will continue to do so, even if sometimes it’s not enough or I’m not playing as I’d like. I swear on my pride that I will never give up and will fight until the end, playing wherever I’m needed."

Valverde joined Real Madrid's academy from Penarol in 2016 and has recorded 32 goals and 34 assists in 331 senior games for them. The clash against Kairat was the first one he didn't feature in this season, starting all but one game across competitions.

Xabi Alonso on Real Madrid's win over Kairat

Los Blancos registered a 5-0 win over Kairat in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. They had 68% possession and attempted 20 shots, with 12 being on target, as compared to the hosts' 11 attempts, with four being on target.

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso shared his thoughts on the game, saying in his pre-match press conference (via Managing Madrid):

“We came here with the clear objective of winning the match. It’s a different competition, and we wanted a good start. Now comes Juventus. It’s important to score when you have the chances. Mission accomplished; the players played seriously. We’re going back to Villarreal with our minds set on it."

Real Madrid have now won both their Champions League games this season, having beaten Olympique Marseille 2-1 in their first match. They will next face Villarreal at the Bernabeu in LaLiga on Saturday, October 4.

