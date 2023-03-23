"I go to bed super happy" - Georgina Rodriguez claims she's 'lucky' to be Cristiano Ronaldo's partner

Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez opened up about her bond with Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming she feels 'lucky' to be his partner and take care of their children. She made these revelations ahead of Season 2 of the Netflix series 'I Am Georgina', which is set to premiere tomorrow (March 24).

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have been in a relationship since 2016 after meeting at a Gucci store in Madrid where she used to work as a sales assistant.

She has two biological children and three stepchildren with Ronaldo. Rodriguez's stepchildren include sons Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and Mateo and a daughter, Eva Maria.

She gave birth to her biological daughter Alana Martina in 2017 and conceived twins in April 2022. Unfortunately, the male twin, Angel, passed away during childbirth, while the female twin, Bella Esmarelda, survived.

The couple currently lives in a luxurious mansion in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, along with their five children after Ronaldo decided to ply his trade with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January after an unsuccessful second stint at Manchester United.

When asked about the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Georgina Rodriguez only had positive things to say about him. She spoke to Pablo Motos on a live set on television (via as.com):

"He's a wonderful father. He's a wonderful boss, son, brother. Many times we eat at home and I think how lucky I feel to have been chosen by him to create this beautiful family. I go to bed super happy."

Georgina Rodriguez reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo did on her birthday

In the aforementioned interview, Georgina Rodriguez also revealed Ronaldo's romantic side by explaining what the Portugal international did for her on her birthday this year:

"I had been telling Cris for months that taking advantage of the fact that we were going to be on the beach, why not start there on the beach and such. On my birthday, he told me that he was going to show me the sunset and at the moment I saw myself reflected in that building... I spent a super special day, they woke me up with the villa full of details. Cristiano super meticulous."

She also explained why she has a tattoo of Cristiano Ronaldo:

"This tattoo appears in reality. My first trip to Paris with him we were in the room and next to the bed there was a notepad. And when I went to bed I had written CG. I took it with me and I still have it . I tattooed this drawing of Cristiano, who not only signs autographs, but also dedicates little things to me."

