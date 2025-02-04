“I would go to bed without dinner” - Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on what made him ‘angry’ at Real Madrid 

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed what made him angry during his nine-year stint with the club. The Portuguese superstar is the record goal scorer for Los Blancos with 450 goals from 438 games. During his time in Madrid, he won every trophy available multiple times.

However, he recently shared how frustrated he would get when he missed a penalty kick or a chance in the game. During an interview with Edu Aguirre of El Chiringuito, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said (via Madrid Xtra's X handle):

“At Real Madrid, for example, I remember when I missed a chance or a penalty, I would be so angry with myself. I didn't allow myself to make mistakes. I would go to bed without dinner, and talk to myself, wondering why I shot to the right or to the left. I don't regret being like that.”

Cristiano Ronaldo helped the Spanish side to four UEFA Champions League crowns, two LaLiga titles, and two Copa del Reys. He won three European Golden Boots and four Ballon d'Or awards at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid legacy

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid as one of the best players in the world and left as one of the greatest players in the sport's history after nine glorious years. He helped the club win every trophy available in his time before leaving with more goals than appearances for Los Blancos.

Ronaldo joined the Madrid-based giants from Manchester United in the summer of 2009 for a then-world-record fee of €94 million. He made 438 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring 450 times and providing 131 assists, becoming the club's record goalscorer and arguably the greatest player in the side's history.

He also helped the side to four UEFA Champions Leagues, two LaLigas, two Copa del Reys, and three Club World Cups. Individually, he was honored with four Ballon d'Or awards, three European Golden Boots, three UEFA Best Player awards, and two Best FIFA Men's awards.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 after nine years for a reported €117 million fee to join Juventus. However, his move to the Spanish capital will go down as one of the best transfers in football.

