"I go there when it's decided" - Jurgen Klopp on when he will return to Liverpool for the first time since his departure

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has suggested he might show up at Anfield for the Reds' last Premier League match of the ongoing season against Crystal Palace. The German boss quit the club last summer, but intends to be in Merseyside when the season concludes.

After leaving Anfield, Klopp has become Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull. Recently he attended a fundraiser in Cape Town, South Africa, for Hout Bay United, where he was asked about his expected return to Anfield during a Q&A session. He admitted (via Liverpool Echo):

"Yes, the plan is [to be in Liverpool] but not on the bus, I will be there with the people I saw on the bus. That's the idea to be honest, but we will see. I think I will be there for the last game...

"I didn't want to go earlier to be honest because I didn't want to jinx it all the time. If I'm in the stadium for the first time and they lose, 'oh f*** sake'. So I go there when it's decided."

Under Klopp's replacement Arne Slot, the Reds have been in imperious form, presently holding a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League. They play Southampton on Saturday, March 8, and could increase that gap to 16 points, cementing their stranglehold on the title.

PSG's Luis Enrique confident of facing Liverpool ahead of Anfield return leg

Luis Enrique was disappointed by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s 1-0 loss in the Champions League last-16 battle against Liverpool. However, he still thinks they are capable of turning it around in the second leg.

At Parc des Princes, the Parisians were the better side, but despite their dominance, they failed to get one past Alisson Becker, who made nine saves. Substitute Harvey Elliott, who had come on just 47 seconds earlier, scored the game's only goal in the 87th minute with the Reds' only shot on goal.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Enrique said (via 90min):

"Without a doubt. There will be an aggressive atmosphere there but we have nothing to lose now. We will go there without speculating. We've already turned this kind of situation around: last year we lost our home match in the quarter-finals but we still qualified.

"We know it will be difficult, but once again we have nothing to lose and that makes us more dangerous. We will try to look Liverpool in the eye."

