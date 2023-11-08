"I can't go out every day to deny things that aren't real" - Gerard Pique says people don't even know '10% of what happened' with Shakira 

Former Barcelona star Gerard Pique has spoken up openly for the first time on his split from superstar musician Shakira. The Spaniard revealed in an interview that most people have little idea of the details which led to his separation from his long-time partner.

For many years, the relationship between footballer Pique and popstar Shakira was widely adored due to their enduring love and the time they spent together. It came as a rude shock to many when, in June 2022, the couple split up and each went their separate ways.

Gerard Pique and Colombian artiste Shakira have two kids together, with the older one Milan aged nine and Sasha aged seven. The retired defender revealed to Rac1 that he pays no attention to all that is said about his relationship in the media, and said he does not intend to talk about his private matters in public.

"I can't go out every day to deny things that aren't real. I don't want to talk about it and I won't talk about it, but of everything that has happened, people don't know even 10% of what happened . I don't want to either, because it's private."

Gerard Pique and Shakira were together for 12 years before their split, which came due to the Spaniard's alleged cheating. Their breakup reportedly took place in June, and Pique retired from football five months later in November.

Gerard Pique and Shakira were once football's power couple

Shortly after his emergence as one of the best centre-backs in Europe, Gerard Pique began a relationship with star artist Shakira. Pique and Shakira met when he appeared in the video of Waka Waka, a song that Shakira recorded as the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

He is now in a relationship with Clara Chia Marti. Outside of playing football, Pique has built a niche for himself as a fine businessman, who has been tipped by many to one day become Barcelona president.

The Spaniard owns two lower division clubs, FC Andorra and Gimnastic Manresa, and also presides over the Kings League, where Sergio Aguero and Iker Casillas have appeared.