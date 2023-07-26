USWNT star Trinity Rodman, daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, recently spoke about her broken relationship with her father. Trinity said that she is not really attached to Dennis.

Back in 2021, Dennis Rodman attended a Washington Spirits game. Trinity Rodman plays for the club in the NWSL and was even the league's highest-paid player last year as she signed a four-year deal worth $1.1 million.

Trinity told the media at that point in time (via The Mirror):

"Yes, Dennis Rodman showed up to an NWSL game, but also my dad, after YEARS, surprised me at a big game in my career. I was shocked, overwhelmed, happy, sad, everything."

She added:

"My dad doesn’t play a big role in my life at all and most people don’t know that. We don’t see eye to eye on many things. I go months, if not years, without his presence or communication."

Trinity further added:

"Being in spotlights has been hard for us, him and me. We don’t have the best relationship, but at the end of the day, he’s human, I’m human… he’s my dad, and I’m his little girl that will never change. I will improve and look forward every day, as I hope he does."

Trinity, 21, is one of the brightest prospects in women's football at the moment. She is among the biggest players for the USWNT as they look to become the world champions for the third time in a row.

When USWNT star Trinity Rodman summarized her playing style

USWNT's Trinity Rodman is not all talent and flashy moments. Rather, the forward, who was a finalist for the 2022 Femini Ballon d'Or, brings a certain amount of roughness with her on the pitch.

She once perfectly described her playing style to the LA Times. Rodman explained the warrior mindset she brings to the pitch that is somewhat akin to what his NBA legend father was known for. She said:

"It's hunting in front of the goal. It's hunting when you lose the ball. And I think that's a huge part of my game — regains, tracking back and being the first person to get a foot, a head, a knee, a shin on something that pops up."

Apart from Trinty Rodman, USWNT boasts of superstars like Megan Rapinoe, Alyssa Naeher, Alex Morgan, and more. Fans will keep a keen eye on how Vlatko Andonovski's team fare in the tournament that is taking place in Australia and New Zealand.