"I would go to school and imitate him" - Raphinha names Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar as inspiration; but picks another player as role model

Sensational Barcelona star Raphinha has named Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Arjen Robben as players who distinctly inspired his career. However, Raphael Dias Belloli revealed that Ronaldinho was his role model and he constantly emulated the Brazilian icon.

Ad

In a fresh interview, the in-form left-winger revealed football icons that inspired his career. Raphinha also disclosed his long-term role model, who happens to be his compatriot. He said (via Barca Universal):

"When I started watching football, I liked Neymar, Robben, Cristiano Ronaldo a,nd Messi. I saw different things in each player. I was inspired by them."

He continued:

"As a child, there was only one player that I would want to be like: Ronaldinho. I would go to school and imitate him, put on the headband, his shirt. He was my role model."

Ad

Trending

Raphael Dias Belloli (Raphinha) is following in the footsteps of his icon this season. In Blaugrana's ranks, the Porto Alegre-born winger has been the most consistent attacker ahead of Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal.

Across 54 games in all competitions, Raphinha has contributed 34 goals and produced 25 assists for Barcelona this term. His exquisite run has also made him a leading aspirant for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

It remains to be seen if Raphinha could replicate the accomplishment of his role model Gaúcho, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2005. However, Raphael Dias Belloli might have to defeat the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Yamal, who are key contenders at this stage of the campaign.

Ad

He's a reference for me" - Raphinha on Lionel Messi

Raphinha speaks about La Pulga and his influence - Source: Getty

Raphinha also claimed that he has an Argentine jersey of La Pulga's which he uses as a positive reference in his career. In recent times, the Brazilian has been replicating La Pulga's impressive memories by netting important goals for Barcelona.

Ad

In the same interview as mentioned above, Raphinha said (via Barca Universal):

"I have Messi's Argentina shirt hanging because he's a reference for me and for everyone."

La Pulga is arguably the most iconic figure in Barcelona's chronology, having carried the club for several years. In his Camp Nou stint, he chalked up 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 matches. Thus, every Barcelona attacker could reference Messi's attainments as a decent source of motivation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More