“I would go and steam in” – Paul Merson urges Arsenal to snap up 26-year-old Premier League striker

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has urged the Gunners to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins in the January transfer window. The Gunners are looking to add more firepower to their ranks as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is currently out of favor and is also on international duty.

Alexandre Lacazette is expected to leave the club in the summer, while Eddie Nketiah has struggled to make the most of his opportunities.

I can't wait for Leon Bailey to get back to full fitness now. With Buendia showing how well he can carry the ball in the middle and create chances, Digne creating from the left. Coutinho showing his magic, hopefully Ollie Watkins can find some form too.

Exciting times ahead.



Watkins has done well at Aston Villa since joining them from Brentford in 2020. The forward scored 14 goals in his first-ever Premier League campaign last season, and has mustered five goals so far this season.

Merson praised new Aston Villa man Philippe Coutinho’s impact in their latest game against Manchester United before claiming the Gunners should sign Watkins.

“Aston Villa are crying out for a superstar. They have got one (Coutinho). You don’t lose talent. You can’t teach that. That’s not taught.

“This lad carried Liverpool, at times. It’s the way Steven Gerrard plays him, let teams worry about him, rather him having to track back some average player back to his own box.

“But, if I was Arsenal now, I would go and steam in to try and get Watkins. If I was Arsenal,” Merson said on Sky Sports.

Arsenal need to plan ahead and sign a striker

Mikel Arteta has built a team around a young core, but it’s apparent that they need more firepower. Lacazette has done well in recent months to return to the first-team fold on a regular basis.

However, the Frenchman’s departure will leave a void that will need to be filled quickly. Next season will be tricky with a winter World Cup, so ideally, the North London outfit need to sign a striker in the current window for maximum acclimatization time.

The Gunners have been linked with several names, including Dusan Vlahovic. The club have not made a move for Watkins, but the Villa forward would be a good option for the Gunners.

Watkins is young and is progressing at a good rate in the English top-flight. Like Vlahovic, he too would fit in nicely with what Arteta is trying to build at the Emirates.

