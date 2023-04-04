"I am going to give him a gift" – Argentine footballer says he wants to name daughter 'Lionela' in honor of Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo

Fluminense attacker German Cano has asserted that his daughter's name will be 'Lionela' in honor of Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi and his partner, Antonela Roccuzzo.

Cano, 35, is set to welcome his second child with his wife, Rocio Otero, later this year. The pair already have a son named Lorenzo.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Cano was asked about his daughter and her name. The Lanus academy graduate responded:

"We haven't chosen the name yet, we're currently looking. We have asked for suggestions to choose the name. We still don't know which one... I like Lionela, because she came into our lives in Qatar."

Shedding light on his daughter's naming process, Cano continued:

"That's when we found out that Rocio was pregnant. When Argentina became the world champion last year, I told them: 'Lio' for Lionel and 'Nela' for Antonela, Messi's wife. I think Rocio would accept it. I am going to give him a gift by including his name."

Cano, who has also plied his trade at Vasco da Gama, Independiente Medellin and Pachuca, claimed that Fluminense fans have demanded for a name linked to the team. Sharing his thoughts, he added:

"They ask a lot for Luminense, Libertadora, Luisa, Laura, Lara, Luana. I want Luminense as the name, but Rocio doesn't think so. That is a problem. We are trying to pick a name that we both like."

Cano, who joined Fluminense in 2022, has been a revelation for the Brazilian outfit so far. He has registered 58 goals and seven assists in 81 overall appearances for them, lifting three trophies in the process.

Messi, on the other hand, helped Argentina lift their third FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar last December. He bagged the Golden Ball award due to his seven goals and three assists in seven tournament games.

How did Antonela Roccuzzo react to Lionel Messi's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph?

Lionel Messi with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo after the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Antonela Roccuzzo penned a heartfelt message after Lionel Messi and Co. defeated France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final via penalties.

After La Albiceleste's triumph, Roccuzzo posted a picture of the PSG icon kissing the FIFA World Cup trophy on her Instagram handle, writing:

"WORLD CHAMPIONS. FINALLY YOU ARE THE WORLD CHAMPION, we know how you suffered for so many years, how you wanted to achieve this!!! LET'S GO ARGENTINA!!!"

The triumph marked the end of Argentina's 36-year-long wait for the FIFA World Cup trophy, with their last victory coming in 1986 in Mexico.

