"I am going to leave by the front door" - Solskjaer gives emotional interview after Manchester United sacking 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he is happy to walk out of Manchester United through the front door. The manager added he did everything he could for the club and it is unfortunate he could not get the results towards the end.

Manchester United parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday after a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford. The Red Devils have not been in good form lately and have lost to Liverpool and Manchester City at home – conceding seven and scoring none.

After leaving his post today, Ole spoke to Manchester United's official website and admitted it was unfortunate he could get the results going their way this season. The former manager added he did everything he could and wanted to leave through the front door. He said:

"You know what this club means to me & what I wanted to achieve here. For the club, for the fans, for the players, for the staff. I wanted us to take the next step to challenge for the league, to win trophies and I only think it's right that it comes from the horse's mouth. I don't want to answer all… there's going to be journalists asking me about interviews but no, I'm not going to do any interviews. I want to get it out there, I'm going to leave by the front door, because I think everyone knows I've given everything for this club. This club means everything to me & together we're a good match, but unfortunately I couldn't get the results we needed and it's time for me to step aside."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on his time at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked to reflect on his time at Manchester United as their manager, and he claimed he was proud. It was his third stint at Old Trafford – first as the manager – and he enjoyed it from the first minute.

"Very proud. Of course, it's one of those things you dream of in your life. When you've been a player, when you've been a reserve team coach, the next job then, the only dream and the only thing you haven't done is to manage the club, and I have now. It's been a ball, it's been absolutely enjoyable from the first to the last minute."

Manchester United are yet to find a replacement for Ole, and Michael Carrick has been appointed as the interim manager.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Manchester United @ManUtd



Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️



#MUFC Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager.Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️ Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager.Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️#MUFC

Edited by Parimal