“I am going for a lot of goals” – KSI predicts scoreline ahead of Brighton vs Liverpool 

Internet personality and boxer KSI has given his prediction for the match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend in the Premier League. The YouTuber was speaking to BBC Sports columnist Chris Sutton about his prediction for the upcoming game, and he expects a lot of goals.

An Arsenal fan, KSI predicts that the Reds will edge the clash at the Amex Stadium, but imagines it to be a high-scoring affair. The Reds lost to Brighton in the Premier League at the Amex last season and will be keen to pick up maximum points this time.

"I feel like this is going to be a goal fest - Brighton score a lot of goals but their defence was all over the place against Villa last week. The same applies to Liverpool really, so I am going for a lot of goals. 3-4," KSI said. (via BBC)

The YouTuber predicts a 4-3 win for the Reds in the encounter at the Amex Stadium, expecting them to bounce back from their defeat last week. The Reds have a point to prove as they look for an immediate response in the Premier League.

Liverpool were in a controversial match last week against Tottenham Hotspur In London, losing 2-1 away from home. They face another away fixture against a Brighton side that has looked like their European adventure has taken its toll this season.

Liverpool set to face Brighton in key Premier League clash

For the first time this season, the Reds suffered a defeat when they faced Tottenham last weekend. Their opponents this week, Brighton, also lost last weekend to Aston Villa by six goals to one.

Brighton have already lost four times across all competitions this season, including once in the UEFA Europa League and once in the Carabao Cup. The Seagulls narrowly escaped with a draw against Olympique Marseille in their Europa League match on Thursday, fighting a two-goal deficit.

Liverpool claimed a convincing 2-0 win in their first match since the VAR controversy, defeating Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League. Jurgen Klopp's side look ready to pile more misery on a Brighton side that has not been at their best this season.

The Reds will be without midfielder Curtis Jones and forward Diogo Jota, both of whom saw red cards in the match against Tottenham. The match will see a return to their former sides for Liverpool midfielder Alexis MacAllister and Brighton star James Milner, both of whom switched sides this summer.