“I am going to say yes” – Jermaine Defoe makes bold claim about who among Manchester United and Arsenal will finish higher in the Premier League this season

Former England striker Jermain Defoe believes Manchester United will finish above Arsenal at the end of the ongoing Premier League season.

He stated that Erik ten Hag had positively impacted the team so far, which could see them get a good position in the league.

The Gunners were on a five-match winning streak when they clashed against Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 4.

Mikel Arteta's side were the favorites in the high-octane match, but Ten Hag's renewed Manchester United came well prepared to ruin their plans.

The Red Devils registered a comfortable 3-1 win over the Gunners. It was Arteta's first defeat of the new season and United's fourth straight win in the Premier League.

The win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium made Jermain Defoe believe that the Red Devils will have a good season ahead. He believes they will "for sure" finish the season above Arsenal.

Speaking to Premier League productions, the former Tottenham Hotspur striker said (via HITC):

“I am going to say yes, aren’t I. But, in terms of their (win over Arsenal), how they are playing and how they look like they are going to play now, then I will say yes, for sure, Manchester United will finish above Arsenal.”

As things stand in the Premier League, Arsenal hold the top spot with 15 points in six matches, while United stand in fifth position after as many games.

Arsenal will be back in action as they face Brentford in an away game on September 18. Following Queen Elizabeth II's death, their UEFA Europa League clash against PSV was postponed.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag's team will have a long break for their next Premier League match as two of their scheduled league fixtures have been canceled.

With Crystal Palace and Leeds United matches getting postponed, the Red Devils will take on city-rivals and defending champions Manchester City on October 2.

They will face Sheriff Tiraspol away in the Europa league though, on Thursday (September 15).

Manchester United @ManUtd



#MUFC Our #PL home game against Leeds, due to be played on Sunday 18 September, has been postponed. Our #PL home game against Leeds, due to be played on Sunday 18 September, has been postponed.#MUFC

Manchester United players sweat out in Carrington ahead of their Europa League clash against Sheriff on Thursday

Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Dalot, and Casemiro, along with other Manchester United players, underwent intense training sessions at Carrington ahead of their Europa League match on Thursday.

The Red Devils will take on Moldovan club Sheriff in their second Group E match after losing their opening match against Real Sociedad last week.

The Spanish side registered a 1-0 win over their English rivals after a controversial VAR penalty went in their favor.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh