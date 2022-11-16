Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on the difficulties of telling his children that their baby brother had died.

Ronaldo, 37, and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced on 18 April that their baby son, Angel, had sadly passed away.

The statement read on his Instagram account:

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel."

Cristiano Ronaldo has five children - Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, 12, Alana, 5, Mateo, 5, Eva, 5; and seven-month-old Bella.

The Portuguese was interviewed by broadcaster Piers Morgan, and he emotionally shed light on the difficulties of telling his children about their late baby brother.

He said (via UtdPlug):

“The kids start to say “Mom where is the other baby?” And after one week I say let’s be up front and let’s be honest with the kids, let’s say that, Ángel, which is his name, has gone to Heaven.”

He added:

“The kids understand, we had shouts around the table and they say “Daddy I did this for Ángel” and they point to the sky. Which I like the most because he’s part of their lives.”

Ronaldo went on to admit that he could only tell his children the truth but that it was difficult:

“I am not gonna lie to my kids [about the passing of Ángel], I say the truth, which was a difficult process."

The United frontman's father, Jose, died in September 2005 when Ronaldo was in his early 20's.

Ronaldo has kept Angel's ashes alongside his father's and revealed how he has a chapel in his house where they remain (via UtdReport):

"His [late son] ashes are with me, like my Daddy, they are here in the house — they are next to my dad. I have a small church downstairs, a chapel, and I keep my daddy and my son there.”

Ronaldo also revealed that he talks to his late son's and father's ashes:

"I talk with them all the time and they are on my side. You know they help me to be a better man, to be a better person, to be a better father."

Cristiano Ronaldo will never forget Sir Alex Ferguson's compassion prior to his father's passing in 2005

Cristiano Ronaldo is grateful for the compassion shown by Ferguson

Cristiano Ronaldo opened up on the compassion he felt from his former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson when his father died.

In an interview with the club's official website in 2021, Ronaldo claimed that Ferguson had allowed him to go see his ill father in hospital:

The Portuguese said:

“Probably he doesn't remember, but I will say it because it's a beautiful story. One day, my father was in hospital, and I was so emotional, very low. And I spoke with him and he said: ‘Cristiano, go there for two or three days."

He added:

“We had difficult games [coming up] and I was a key player in that moment. He (Sir Alex) said: ‘It will be tough because we have difficult games, but I understand your situation and I’ll leave you [out] and you can go and see your father."

