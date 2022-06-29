"I got put in fat club" - Ex-Tottenham star Jamie O'Hara says he was sent to weight-loss camp after losing bleep test to goalkeeper

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara has admitted he was sent to 'fat camp' after being beaten in a bleep test by a goalkeeper.

The retired playmaker undoubtedly possessed bundles of talent throughout his playing days but injuries badly curtailed a once-promising career.

On his show on TalkSPORT, O'Hara confessed to hating pre-season due to enjoying his summer break a bit too much. The ex-Portsmouth and Wolves star stated (per The Star):

“I hated pre-season, I hated it with a passion. Off-season is off-season, go away, enjoy yourself, put on a bit of weight, come back. Pre-season is to get fit."

“Now the players don’t work enough during the season and do a ‘pre-pre-season’ to come back fit. I’m like, ‘Just work harder in the season and relax when you’re off, mate. Enjoy yourself.' Pre-season is to get fit, these lads are staying fit.”

The presenter then added that he was beaten in a pre-season bleep test by goalkeeper Alan Julian, who was his team-mate at non-league Billericay Town. Jamie O'Hara explained:

“He was older than me as well. He was fit as a fiddle. It’s an unwritten rule, every footballer knows this; you can’t get beat by a goalkeeper in the fitness runs, it’s just unacceptable. Now, these keepers are fit.”

He added:

“Yeah, I got put in fat club. I had to come in an hour before everyone else for fat club.”

Former Tottenham prodigy Jamie O'Hara admits to undergoing liposuction towards back-end of his career

The former central midfielder was once tipped to play for England but ended up playing non-league football at just 30 years of age.

In an interview with The Mirror in 2018, O'Hara admitted that he underwent a liposuction procedure due to his poor diet during his appearance on the reality TV show Big Brother. He said:

“Surgery went fine, everything still in place. I’ve struggled with self-esteem and body confidence. So today I’m getting vaser lipo, it’s something I’ve wanted for a while. After seeing pics of me on holiday I realized how out of shape I was. I’m using treatment to kickstart a healthy regime.”

O'Hara later added:

“Since Big Brother, my diet has been poor. I put on a lot of weight round my stomach. Vaser lipo is a light lipo to remove stubborn fat. Not saying this is the answer... I just wanted to try it and see the results.”

