"I grabbed her in order to calm her down and I didn't hurt her" - Manchester United's Antony speaks out after accusations of assault by ex-girlfriend

Manchester United attacker Antony recently spoke out after allegations were made against him by his ex-partner Gabriela Cavallin. The latter accused the Brazilian star of sexual assault as she gave an explosive interview to Brazilian media outlet UOL recently.

Antony has previously defended himself, releasing a statement on social media. He also spoke about his reliance on the ongoing police investigation process. Antony spoke out on the matter again recently, saying (quotes as per Deadline Day Twitter):

“I wanted to go and told her that I had obligations and had to go, so she took plates and cups and threw them on the ground and I grabbed her in order to calm her down and I didn't hurt her.”

United have previously released a statement on the sensitive issue as the club stated (via United's official website):

"Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries. Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments."

It further read:

"As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse."

Recent report accused Manchester United of hiding Antony's alleged assault

Antony's alleged assault case against his former girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin, is a sensitive affair. Cavallin's camp has now accused the Red Devils of covering up the incident.

A report from Metropoles claimed that Manchester United are deliberately looking to cover up what happened to Cavallin. They further claimed that the club is keen on suppressing the matter (as per Sports Witness):

“With the deliberate intention of hushing up what had happened and not allowing Gabriela to seek medical help at a hospital or clinic, where she would probably be questioned about what had happened or who had assaulted her.”

Antony has been a key player for the Red Devils since joining the club last summer and is a regular fixture in the first XI. In total, the Brazilian winger has played 48 games for United and has scored eight goals and provided three assists, across competitions.