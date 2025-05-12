“I grew up with this guy” - Saudi Pro League star opens up on facing ‘GOAT’ Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Al-Wehda winger Youssef Amyn recently shared a surreal experience that many young players can only dream of: playing against Cristiano Ronaldo.

Amyn moved to the Saudi top-flight from German side Eintracht Braunschweig last summer and has been a key player since he joined the Mecca-based club. His Al-Wehda side has faced Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr twice in the Saudi Pro League this season and were on the losing side on both occasions. The Portuguese superstar was also on the scoresheet in both games.

In an interview with Saudi Pro League’s official website, Youssef Amyn said he played FIFA using Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar. However, he declared Ronaldo as the ‘GOAT’ (Greatest of All Time) among the trio.

“I grew up with this guy, with him [Cristiano Ronaldo], [Lionel] Messi, Neymar, this generation. So I played them on FIFA, I watched every game for them and, then when you see him like in real life, it's something else.

"Of course, in the game you don't think so much about it because you have your own focus about your teammates. But after one or two you realise, you know, you play against the GOAT.”

Despite being 40 years of age, Ronaldo has continued to display his goal-scoring prowess with Al-Nassr. He currently leads the goal-scoring charts in the Saudi Pro League this season with 23 goals.

“What he achieved in football is incredible’’ – When top-scoring foreign player in Saudi Pro League named Cristiano Ronaldo as GOAT ahead of Lionel Messi and other icons

Since joining Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has further cemented his status as one of the best players in the world in the Saudi Pro League. Apart from Youssef Amyn, other players in the Saudi top-flight had regarded the Portuguese as the GOAT.

In March, Al-Somah, who currently competes in the same league as Ronaldo, named the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as the 'greatest footballer of all time.' The Syrian striker told Saudi Pro League:

“Ronaldo, for me, is the best player in the world, and in the history of football. What he achieved in football is incredible. Even today, he is 40 years-old but he’s still performing at a top level and scoring goals that 20-year-olds can’t score.

“Some people might not like this opinion, but for me he is the greatest footballer of all time. With all due respect to all legends, Pele, [Diego] Maradona, [Lionel] Messi and [Zinedine] Zidane, Ronaldo is the greatest because he’s a complete player. Everything you need in a forward, Cristiano has.”

To date, Ronaldo has scored 91 goals for Al-Nassr in 103 appearances across competitions.

