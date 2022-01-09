"I grew up idolising them" - Harry Maguire names 3 Manchester United legends he wants to emulate at Old Trafford

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has named three Red Devils legends he grew up idolizing. The England centre-back further said he wants to repeat their achievements at Old Trafford as well.

Speaking about United's poor form at the moment, Maguire assumed responsibility as captain to turn things around at Old Trafford.

He said:

"I grew up idolising the likes of Wayne [Rooney], Rio [Ferdinand] and [Nemanja] Vidic and I want to repeat what they achieved. I’m privileged to be captain and I’ve got a responsibility to lead the players and turn things round."

Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic were all part of Sir Alex Ferguson's troops that won every available trophy for Manchester United.

Wayne Rooney is the club's record goalscorer and has enjoyed several special moments at Old Trafford. Rooney played as a centre-forward, winger, attacking midfielder and box-to-box runner for United. His versatility and ability to be a team player epitomized the brilliance of Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand formed one of the most successful and solid centre-back partnerships of the 21st century. They helped the club break a few records in the Premier League in terms of defensive statistics. Vidic and Ferdinand both captained Manchester United and won several trophies with the club.

Manchester United have looked shaky under Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United appointed Ralf Rangick as interim manager in the first week of December after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the previous month. The German tactician got off to a good start with consecutive wins against Crystal Palace and Norwich City.

However, the results became poor after the club went through a COVID-19 crisis. Their training ground was shut down and games were delayed. Upon returning to Premier League action, Manchester United have only won one of their three league games.

Rangnick also suffered his first defeat at the helm of the Red Devils against Wolverhampton Wanderers last week. Joao Moutinho's goal was enough to help Wolves grab their first win at Old Trafford in over four decades.

Manchester United will hope for an improved display in the FA Cup against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa tomorrow.

Rangnick has further reasons to be worried as Edinson Cavani reportedly wants to leave the club in January. The Urugayan forward signed a one-year extension last summer but his game time has been greatly reduced due to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, Rangnick is determined to hold on to the former Paris Saint-Germain man. His excellent work-rate and ability to play for the team makes Cavani a valuable asset to have on the bench.

