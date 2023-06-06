As Ange Postecoglou was appointed the new Tottenham Hotspur head coach on Tuesday, June 6, his old quotes on Liverpool resurfaced. The Australian previously admitted that he grew up a Reds fan and incorporated the philosophy of club legends Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley.

The tactician was managing Melbourne Victory during the 2012/13 season when he accepted his love for Liverpool. He was talking to the media in the build-up to their friendly matches against Manchester United and Liverpool.

He was quoted by FTBL as saying:

"For me it's going to be a tremendous thrill. I grew up supporting Liverpool as well and I guess the reason I'm a manager today is because of the football club. I grew up with the stories of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and the boot room, Ronnie Moran, Joe Fagan, Roy Evans, all those guys.

"That kind of philosophy has stayed with me. They were playing possession football before it was trendy in the world. So from my perspective the whole experience will be a thrill, backing up from hopefully knocking off Man Utd a few days earlier. It would be a dream week for me."

Postecoglou has won the league title in A-League with Brisbane Roar and the J1 League with Yokohama F. Marinos. He carried on his winning streak in Scotland with Celtic and will now be hoping to end the trophy drought at Tottenham.

Tottenham confirm appointment for Liverpool fan Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham were looking for a new permanent manager since sacking Antonio Conte earlier this year. They appointed Ryan Mason until the end of the season following Conte's removal but did not give him the job on a permanent basis.

On appointing Postecoglou, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy stated that the manager was bringing in the positive mentality they needed at the club, along with an attacking style of football. He said on the club website:

“Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play. He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our Club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead."

Sky Sports have reported that Tottenham were interested in Arne Slot, Xabi Alonso, Julian Naglesmann and Graham Potter but all of them rejected the advancements and the club had to settle for Postecoglou.

