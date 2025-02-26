"I grew up watching them both play" - When Cristiano Ronaldo named 2 Brazilian legends as his childhood idols

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo once named Ronaldo Nazario and Ronaldinho Gaucho as the two players he idolized growing up. Back in 2022, the 39-year-old hailed their impact on the game and pointed to their triumph in the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo said (via ESPN Brazil):

"I prefer to say that the two [Ronaldo Nazario and Ronaldinho Gaucho] left their legacy, their history. I can say, by fact, that I won more individual titles than they did, but both won World Cups. I sympathize a lot with them. I grew up watching them both play. Saying who is the best, who is second, is not the most important thing."

"I prefer to say that they are idols and left a beautiful history in football."

Ronaldo Nazario made a name for himself in Europe with his brilliant finishing. Primarily featuring for Barcelona and AC Milan, he bagged 352 goals in 518 games, winning the World Cup twice and also lifting two Ballons d'Or in 1997 and 2002.

Ronaldinho, meanwhile, is well-regarded for his flair and skill on the ball, impressing fans and embarrassing defenders with his dribbling. He collected 213 goals and 176 assists in 591 games, while also winning the World Cup in 2002 and Ballon d'Or in 2005.

Cristiano Ronaldo stars as Al-Nassr get back to winning ways with victory over Al-Wehda

Al-Nassr moved past a disappointing loss to Al-Ettifaq with a 2-0 win over Al-Wehda to keep their slim hopes of winning the Saudi Pro League alive. Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in both goals, scoring the first while winning the penalty for the second, which was converted by Sadio Mane.

After a largely silent first-half, the Riyadh side started the second period well, scoring inside three minutes through the Portuguese superstar. With the win, they have cut the lead to Al-Ittihad at the top of the table to nine points.

Following the game, Ronaldo said (via press conference):

“(The comeback) should be like that. This is Al-Nassr we have to react ... We have to continue to win, and let’s see what’s going to happen.”

"Game-by-game, we have to build again the confidence ... We have to do it again, we have to win, win, win and let’s see what’s going to happen."

The 39-year-old will be keen on winning his first major piece of silverware since moving to the Middle East. Alongside the SPL, Al-Nassr also find themselves in the last 16 of the AFC Champions League, where they will face Iranian side Esteghlal Tehran.

