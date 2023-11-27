“I was the only Gunners player to not be an international” - Ex-Arsenal star recalls stint at club despite not being ‘most elegant’

Former Arsenal defender Pascal Cygan reminisced about his time at the Emirates ahead of the Gunners' UEFA Champions League showdown against RC Lens on November 29.

Cygan, currently the manager of France amateurs 2 side CS Avion, had a brief stint in England. CS Avion are known as a 'brother club' to Lens. Hence, the upcoming Champions League showdown is one of special significance to Cygan.

The former central defender signed with the Gunners from Lille for €3.83 million in 2002 and went on to make 98 appearances, scoring three goals. He was sold to Villareal in 2006 for €2.9 million.

In a recent chat with La Voix Du Nord, Cygan spoke about his time at the Emirates, saying:

“I was the only Gunners player to not be an international. In the dressing room, I had Thierry Henry, David Seaman, Dennis Bergkamp or Nwankwo Kanu with me. It was only the very high level."

The 49-year-old added:

“Because I had a profile that wasn’t the most elegant and more destined to get the ball back, of course, I loved England. Over there, when you pull off a tackle or you kick it out for a throw-in, people clap you. For them, stopping through ball or scoring a goal, it’s the same thing.”

Cygan won one Premier League title, two FA Cups, and one Community Shield title with Arsenal. He hung up his boots in 2011 with FC Cartagena being his last club.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta credits Kai Havertz after his winner against Brentford

Kai Havertz turned out to be the difference maker in Arsenal's latest Premier League clash against Brentford on November 25. The German scored an 89th-minute winner to secure a 1-0 triumph for his team.

Havertz showed shrewd movement inside the box before heading past Mark Flekken in the Brentford goal. Speaking about the German's strike, Arteta said after the match (via the Gunners' official website):

"Against this block, and against teams that defend the box like this, you need this type of profile, and he’s exceptional at that. Today, he won the game in that action for us."

Havertz completed a £65 million summer transfer to Arsenal from Chelsea. The Germany international has since scored two goals and has provided one assist in 20 appearances for the north London outfit.