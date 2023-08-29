“I would happily go and play with Messi" - Former Barcelona star expresses desire to play alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Arturo Vidal has said that he's ready to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. He admitted that he would be delighted to join the Argentine and Sergio Busquets under Tata Martino.

The current Athletico Paranaense midfielder has opened the doors for a switch to Inter Miami. He says that they play by heart and have a good coach in Martino.

Speaking to TNT Argentina, Vidal said that he's ready to leave Athletico if there was any chance to join Miami. He wants to share the pitch again with his former Barcelona teammates:

"I would happily go and play with Messi. With him it's very easy, you just have to pass him the ball. In the United States, there are several rules that prevent more older players from going, that's why it hasn't happened before.

"I would be delighted to play with Leo, Busquets - they play by heart, and now Inter Miami plays like that too, with a good coach (Tata Martino)."

Speaking about Lionel Messi playing in the FIFA World Cup again, Vidal added:

"I see Messi playing for a long time with the Argentine team. He enjoys it and is happy wearing the Argentine shirt."

Vidal and Messi played 81 games together for Barcelona. The Chilean assisted Messi eight times, while the latter returned the favour twice.

Lionel Messi delighted with Inter Miami move after PSG stint

Lionel Messi has said that he's delighted with his move to Inter Miami. The Argentine added that the PSG stint was not good and he did not enjoy as the move was forced.

Speaking to the media in August, Messi said:

"I chose to come here. I wanted to come here, and it's a decision we made with time. It wasn't something we decided one day to the next. We are where we want to be. It's a decision we made. That makes everything much easier and simpler."

He added:

"When I went to Paris, it wasn't something I wanted. I didn't want to leave Barcelona. In some ways, it was one day to the next. I had to adapt to somewhere completely different from where I lived all my life. But that's totally different from my experience here."

Lionel Messi has been in stunning form since joining Inter Miami, scoring 11 times in nine games across competitions.