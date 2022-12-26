"I am happily retired"- Manchester United legend hits out after being compared to Liverpool star Darwin Nunez

Manchester United legend Andy Cole has offered his blunt response to being compared to Darwin Nunez after Liverpool's Carabao Cup defeat against Manchester City on December 22.

The Uruguay international missed a couple of clear-cut chances in front of goal as his team crashed out of the competition by a 3-2 margin. Nunez assisted Mohamed Salah's 48th-minute goal.

But the former SL Benfica striker's misses in front of goal left a sour taste in some fans' mouths. This led to comparisons being drawn to Cole, who scored 121 goals in 245 appearances across competitions for Manchester United between 1995 and 2002.

Comparisons between the strikers were made relating to their playing style, with fans drawing similarities between their tendency to miss glaring chances but getting on the scoresheet nonetheless. One such comparison from Liverpool fan @DaveOCKOP, in a tweet which has since been deleted, caught Cole's eye.

2 FA cups . 1 league cup. 1 champion league.. gold boot YPOTY. 187 premier league goals . 1 pen. Life is what you make it Cole .., Nunez… not sure we’re this nonsense started !!! But it’s Christmasthe festival season… I am happily retired…. 5.PL 2 FA cups . 1 league cup. 1 champion league.. gold boot YPOTY. 187 premier league goals . 1 pen. Life is what you make it Cole .., Nunez… not sure we’re this nonsense started !!! But it’s Christmas 🎄 the festival season… I am happily retired….5.PL 2 FA cups . 1 league cup. 1 champion league.. gold boot YPOTY. 187 premier league goals . 1 pen. Life is what you make it 🎄⚽️

The former England striker responded to it by tweeting:

"Cole .., Nunez… not sure we're [sic] this nonsense started !!! But it’s Christmas 🎄 the festival season… I am happily retired…. 5.PL 2 FA cups . 1 league cup. 1 champion league.. gold boot YPOTY. 187 premier league goals . 1 pen. Life is what you make it 🎄⚽️"

Cole seems to have taken the comparisons to heart. He is widely regarded as one of the Premier League's best strikers, and @DaveOCKOP clarified that it wasn't his intention to disrespect him. He tweeted:

"Hi Andy. Worded original tweet poorly. You were a top player, should have worded original better. More of a tweet to back Nunez than anything. Please see follow up. (Most 3 big chances missed last season. 1. Kane. 2. Son. 3. Salah). The best 3 strikers."

The former striker wasn't pleased despite the explanation, and replied:

"Sorry Dave worded wrongly or rightly…. People need to stop disrespecting my name… because I don’t play the game , just a quiet guy getting on with life people think they can disrespect me. Look at the numbers and compare them to anyone else …"

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez continues to divide opinions

Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica this summer in a deal that could rise to €100 million with add-ons.

The expectations that come with such a fee are magnanimous, but Nunez has put decent numbers on the board this season. He averages a goal every 115 minutes for Liverpool, having registered nine goals and three assists in 19 games across competitions for them.

But for every moment of magic he produces on the pitch, there are instances where fans feel he can do better. He is still 23 and one would argue that he has plenty of time left to polish the edges and hone his skills further.

