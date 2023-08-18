"I am happy he is here" - Erik ten Hag gives his take on Manchester United star staying at club despite recent transfer speculation

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insists he is happy Harry Maguire is remaining at the club after a proposed move to West Ham United fell through.

Maguire was the subject of a £30 million bid from West Ham that was accepted by the Red Devils. However, the English defender's transfer reached an impasse as the Hammers grew impatient with its lack of movement.

Reports claim that the England international performed a U-turn and is eager to fight for his place in Ten Hag's side. The Manchester United boss was questioned about the 30-year-old remaining at Old Trafford. He replied (via Manchester Evening News):

"Harry is a player for us, I am happy he is here, we need a good squad, we have four good centre-halves - including Luke Shaw we have five - and we need it because we are going to play 50-60 games this season. All the players are internationals, so we have a very heavy load to cover so I am happy Harry Maguire is here."

Maguire has fallen down the pecking order since Ten Hag's arrival in May 2022. He started just eight of 16 league games last season, helping his side keep 10 clean sheets.

Ten Hag has instead preferred the defensive duo of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. He was further pressed about what the former Manchester United captain needs to do to regain his place in the Red Devils lineup:

"It's up to him [how much he plays]. He knows what to expect from me. I've been here for one year now and you know what I expect from a centre half. And he can do it."

Ten Hag stripped Maguire of the club's captaincy earlier this summer which indicated his view of the England international in his squad. He didn't appear in the Red Devils' season-opening 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers despite Lisandro Martinez coming off at halftime.

Maguire has two years left on his contract at Manchester United. He arrived from Leicester City in 2019 for £80 million which is a world record fee for a defender.

Sam Allardyce explains why Manchester United's Harry Maguire turned down West Ham United

West Ham failed to entice Maguire on a move.

Maguire's failed move to West Ham took some surprise given he was set to be handed more game time at the London Stadium. David Moyes' side have been keen to strengthen their defense but will now consider alternatives.

Former Hammers boss Sam Allardyce claims to know Maguire's agent. He has delved into the Manchester United defender's rejection of the west London outfit, telling the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast:

"He turned West Ham down, he’s turned it down. I know his agent really well."

Allardyce continued by claiming that Maguire had doubts considering West Ham's poor showing in the league last season:

"I think – and this is no disrespect to West Ham, because I managed them – he feels that with the troubles they had last season down the bottom of the league, he doesn’t want to be going there, he wants something bigger."

West Ham finished 14th in the league after wrestling with the threat of relegation. However, Moyes' side were much better in Europe and they won the UEFA Europa Conference League.