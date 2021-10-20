“I am so happy with him” – Ian Wright firmly believes that sealing summer transfer was a blessing for Arsenal

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has explained signing Aaron Ramsdale after Sheffield United’s relegation to the Championship has proved to be a blessing for the Gunners.

Arsenal were on the lookout for a goalkeeper and bought Ramsdale for a hefty fee that could rise to £30 million in the future. Despite initial doubts regarding his presence and quality as a goalkeeper, Ramsdale has done exceedingly well in the first few months of his Arsenal career.

Ramsdale has already made some brilliant saves in his short Arsenal career so far and impressed against Crystal Palace despite being partly at fault for their second goal.

Wright said Ramsdale is evidently getting better with more playing time. He admitted that signing him in the summer was a blessing in disguise. Wright said on the Ringer FC podcast.

“The save he made from [Conor] Gallagher in the first half [of Arsenal’s draw with Crystal Palace], I’m not joking right, you actually see him take a peek over the bodies before getting across to it. I’ve got to say, I am so happy with him. He’s made some saves where it’s clear he’s getting better. Some of his passing too."

Wright added:

“We’re talking about a 24-year-old who’s already had two seasons in the Premier League. Yes, he went down but the experience he’s had can only make him better. He’s in the first team at 24 and has been with England. We probably don’t get him if he didn’t go down so it’s a blessing. He’s the No. 1 for me, without any doubt.”

Ramsdale’s performances for Arsenal could act as a springboard for England No. 1 role

Aaron Ramsdale’s consistent displays for Arsenal led to an international call-up earlier in October although he did not make a single appearance for the Three Lions.

However, if he keeps up his top displays in goal, it won’t be long before Gareth Southgate gives him a chance.

Ramsdale has not kept a lot of clean sheets for Arsenal this season but he has rarely been at fault for all the goals Arsenal have conceded this season.

The youngster is one of the most vocal players at the back for Arsenal and his ability as a goalkeeper is second to none. If Ramsdale can keep up his development, he is likely to have an impressive career at both the club and international level.

