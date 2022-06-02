"I am happy to keep playing against him" - Spain star Sergio Busquets opens up on facing Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona and Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets is looking forward to facing Cristiano Ronaldo in the upcoming international break. Spain are scheduled to take on Portugal in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday, June 2.

Prior to the game against Portugal, Busquets was asked about the prospect of facing Ronaldo. The 33-year-old midfielder said the following in regards to going up against the five-time Ballon d'Or winner (via Barca Universal):

"Cristiano Ronaldo? Playing against players like him is what every player wants and desires. I’m happy to keep playing against him."

Busquets had multiple battles against Ronaldo when the Portuguese forward represented Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018.

It is worth mentioning that the two stars also faced one another in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Spain and Portugal faced each other in the group stage with the game ending in an entertaining 3-3 draw. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick, including an incredible free-kick in the 88th minute to complete his treble, on that occasion.

It is worth mentioning that Ronaldo has not scored a goal against Spain apart from the three he scored against them in the 2018 World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will be looking to win their second UEFA Nations League title this time around. The Portuguese side won the inaugural title back during the 2018-19 edition.

Ronaldo will be coming into the international break on the back of some excellent form for Manchester United in the Premier League. The 37-year-old forward ended the 2021-22 season as the Red Devils' highest goalscorer of the season. Ronaldo scored 24 goals and provided three assists in 38 games across all competitions.

2022 could be Cristiano Ronaldo's last chance of tasting FIFA World Cup glory

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal made hard work of themselves to qualify for this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The UEFA Euro 2016 winners needed to beat Turkey and North Macedonia in the qualifiers to book a place at this year's World Cup.

This will most likely be Ronaldo's final opportunity to lift the World Cup with the Portuguese national team. The Manchester United forward is already 37 years old and will be into his 40s by the time the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes along.

Portugal have been drawn alongside Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They open their campaign against Ghana on November 24 in Doha.

