“I am very happy" - Luis Diaz reacts after completing Liverpool move

Luis Diaz has expressed his delight on signing for Liverpool. The much sought-after Colombian completed a £49 million switch (with add ons) from Porto on Sunday.

The Reds released a short video of the player on their social media handles soon after his arrival, where he was seen saying:

“I am very happy to have signed for Liverpool."

His blistering run of form garnered tremendous attention from several top clubs, as Diaz struck 14 goals and made five assists in 18 league appearances this season. The 25-year-old also scored twice in the Champions League, both coming against AC Milan in the group stags, including the winner in a 1-0 win at home.

Jurgen Klopp: “I’m super happy. Luís is a player we believe will make us better now & in the future. Incredible signing”.



Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were also interested in the striker, but Liverpool beat the Premier League duo to Diaz's signature.

ESPN has reported that Jurgen Klopp's team faced a few logistical issues, as Diaz is currently in Colombia with his national side for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

However, they were able to push through with a deal, but he requires a work permit to enter the United Kingdom. That means Diaz will likely have to wait till next week before arriving in Liverpool.

Liverpool manager lauds 'outstanding' Diaz

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has weighed in on the new signing. He lavished praise on the player while saying that he has got everything to succeed at the club. Klopp said:

“I could not be happier that we’ve been able to get this deal done and bring Luis to Liverpool. I have always been a believer in only signing players in January if you would want to sign them in the summer, and that’s very much the case with Luis.

“He is an outstanding player and someone we’ve been tracking for a very long time. We believe he has everything needed to fit into our way and adapt to the Premier League, both physically and mentally. He is a player who is hungry for success ,and knows you have to fight to get what you want. He is a fighter, no doubt. He’s a skilful team player who has always the goal in mind.

The German head coach also spoke of having witnessed Diaz's talents when Liverpool faced Porto in Europe earlier this season, saying:

“This team deserved to add quality, and when we played against Luis earlier this season, we saw what a danger he is, how fast he is and how his mentality was to help his team.

“We know Porto is an outstanding club who nurture players in the best possible way and provide a brilliant football education. They are a class club, and, I have to say, have been tough negotiators.

Klopp also thanked the Colombian FA for their cooperation during Liverpool's negotiations with Diaz, saying:

“We also have to say thank you to the Colombia FA for being so helpful in allowing us the time to complete this deal. They have a big game on Tuesday, and I know as well as anyone how important preparation is for matches, so for them to allow us a few hours to finalise the transfer without impacting their training was greatly appreciated.

Klopp had a word of appreciation for the Reds owners too for getting the deal done, saying in this regard:

“I also must make clear my appreciation to our ownership and football operations team for how they have managed to act so decisively to get this done. Luis is a player we believe will make us better now and in the future. He is the player we really wanted, and they’ve made it happen, so I am very happy.”

Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League table. They trail league leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand, by nine points. The Reds are also alive in three other competitions, which also includes the UEFA Champions League.

Edited by Bhargav