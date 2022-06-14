"I hate that attitude" - What Steve McClaren said about Manchester United forward resurfaces as he prepares to assist Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford

Impressing Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff will be high on Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford's agenda this summer after enduring an underwhelming 2021-22 campaign. However, that may not be a smooth ride for the forward after Steve McClaren's comments over his attitude have resurfaced.

Earlier this year, the 61-year old criticized Rashford after the Red Devils secured a 1-0 victory against Aston Villa in the FA Cup. McClaren was of the thought that the 24-year old forward does not show enough resilience in bad moments or when the odds are against him. This has often led to Rashford failing to impact games and disappearing from the game while staying on the field.

The Manchester United assistant manager said in January 2022, via Manchester Evening News:

"I hate that attitude in a player. Body language is so important and that was the criticism of United players in the last few weeks, but Rashford has probably had this problem throughout his career in terms of questioning his attitude."

McClaren was a former assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson and was a part of his backroom staff when Manchester United won the treble in 1999. He is now set to return and will join Mitchell van der Gaag in the dugout as the former Ajax manager's assistant. During his three-year tenure in the dugout with Sir Alex, McClaren won the Premier League every season and thus expects high standards.

"He gets deterred too easily and doesn't fight through bad moments. He doesn't stay in the game. If he's not having a good first half, he'll never have a good second half." the 61-year old added.

Further, he suggested that the England international was in need of help because this had become a recurring pattern and somebody needed to resolve what was going on in his head.

"I just look at him and think that boy needs help, off the field and through the manager. Somebody needs to give him the tools to come out of the bad times, because he doesn't know how to and stays in it. It's a cloud above the head or even in the head, that he can't get out of.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Manchester United and fight for his place under Erik ten Hag.



(Source: Daily Mail) Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Manchester United and fight for his place under Erik ten Hag.(Source: Daily Mail) 🚨 Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Manchester United and fight for his place under Erik ten Hag.(Source: Daily Mail) https://t.co/KojccmS13w

The Manchester United forward made 32 appearances in the 2021-22 campaign, managing just five goals and two assists after missing out at the start of the season due to a shoulder injury. Hopefully, now that McClaren is back in the dugout at Old Trafford, he will be able to help Rashford through his own methods under Ten Hag.

Gareth Southgate sends strong message to Manchester United duo

Red Devils pair Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have both been left out of the Three Lions squad for the Nations League games and their return does not seem close.

Manager Gareth Southgate did not mince his words when he conveyed to the dropped pair that they have a 'lot to do' to make a return to the England first team.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Marcus Rashford will land in the U.S. this week for a 10-day individual pre-season training camp [ @ChrisWheelerDM Marcus Rashford will land in the U.S. this week for a 10-day individual pre-season training camp [@ChrisWheelerDM]

The chances of the Manchester United duo making the cut to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup are looking slim and when the Three Lions boss was questioned on the same, he said:

‘We’ve only got one with us! They’ve got a lot to do to get back in the squad.’’

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far