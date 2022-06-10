“I hate my life”, “Retirement FC” – Barcelona and Real Madrid fans react hilariously to update involving Camp Nou star

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Sergi Roberto has signed a new contract with Barcelona until June 2023 after reducing his wages. To this, fans of Barcelona as well as Real Madrid have reacted hilariously.

The Spaniard was set to become a free agent after this month and appeared to be on his way out of the Camp Nou.

But the player has now renewed his terms with the Blaugrana after agreeing to take a pay cut, with the club looking to reduce their wages to accommodate new signings.

Roberto has been at the club since the 2010-11 season and despite pre-dominantly being a right-back, has excelled in many other positions, earning him the title of a 'utility man'.

He's clocked over 300 appearances for the club and lifted numerous titles, but his influence on the side has diminished lately, even falling behind in the pecking order last season.

The 30-year-old played only nine games in La Liga during the 2021-22 season before succumbing to a hamstring injury followed by another muscle problem that ruled him out for a large chunk of their campaign.

With his contract also running out this summer, Roberto's time at the club seemed to be over, but he's now penned a one-year extension, and the fans aren't thrilled with the decision.

The Barcelona faithful made their feelings known by taking to Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions:

Real Madrid fans used the opportunity to laugh at Barca's plight. Here are some of their best Twitter reactions:

Barcelona set for more key transfer decisions

Roberto follows Ansu Fati, Ronald Araujo, and Pedri in renewing their contracts with Barcelona, and Gavi is expected to follow suit too.

Dani Alves and Ousmane Dembele are set to become free agents too next month but while it's expected that Barca will offer Alves a six-month extension, Dembele could leave on a free transfer.

The Frenchman was on the verge of an exit in January but a move didn't materialize and he ended up staying at the Camp Nou, even reviving his career with top-notch displays.

