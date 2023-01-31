“I hate saying this” – Pundit backs Arsenal to secure signing of £80 million-rated star

Simon Jordan has backed Arsenal to secure a deadline-day move for £80 million rated star Moises Caicedo. The Ecuadorian midfielder has been linked with a move to north London in recent weeks. While the Gunners have seen two of their bids rejected, they are still pursuing the signature of Caicedo.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the most important players for the Seagulls in recent times. In 31 appearances for Brighton, the midfielder has two goals and three assists. Caicedo, however, is keen to move to a bigger club at this point in his career.

Jordan backed Mikel Arteta's side to eventually get the player in their ranks. He said (via HITC):

“I hate saying this, But it’s not a case of ‘if’ this player goes. It’s ‘when’ he goes. And when, if Brighton are brave enough, is not now. Fair play to them. But when the summer comes around, and if he keeps performing, Arsenal will buy him then.”

He further said:

“It’s remarkable money, in terms of a player who has played 26 games, was out on loan 18 months ago, and has yet to put any longevity into his performances. It’s remarkable money but these are remarkable times, Brighton have sold quite a significant of players recently, and raised quite a significant sum of money."

Jordan concluded that rejecting massive bids around the range of £80 million might come back to haunt Brighton. He said:

“If you get to the point where someone is offering you £80 or £90 million, (rejecting it) would be a case of cutting your nose off to spite your face.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refused to comment on Moises Caicedo

Oxford United v Arsenal: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Speaking after his team's 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup, Mikel Arteta refused to address rumors involving Moises Caicedo. The Arsenal boss said (via the Gunners' official website):

"You know that I’m not going to comment on any players until anything is done. I will continue like that - sorry."

Arteta was further quizzed about his team's plans for the end of the transfer window. He said:

"As I said before, we’ve been pretty active in the market. We have some necessities and if something else is available, the club is willing to try to do it when it’s reasonable. Hopefully [that would be] a player that can improve our squad."

