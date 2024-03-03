"I hated every second of it" - Ben Foster says imposter syndrome left him petrified at Manchester United

Former Manchester United goalie Ben Foster recently revealed his imposter syndrome fear while playing for the club nearly two decades back. The English custodian joined United in 2005 and spent the first two seasons away on loan at Watford.

He then spent three seasons at Old Trafford, deputizing for Edwin van der Sar before leaving in 2010 for Birmingham City. United enjoyed a lush trophy-laden spell back then, which could have made it harder for a struggling Foster to feel at home in Manchester.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, he said (via Daily Star):

"It was at a time in my life, mid-20s, I look back at that person who played for United then, and it's not me. I was so wet behind the ears, I didn't understand how anything worked in life, really. But I did [feel imposter syndrome]."

He continued:

"I hated every second of it. I didn't enjoy it. I was nervous, I was petrified of making a mistake, petrified of what the outside world would say about it. That's a bad way to go about it. When you go into games thinking the worst, or fearing the worst, you're off to a bad start straight away.

"I'd look around at some of these big names behind me and think, 'How have I got here? How have I got here?’”

The 40-year-old played a total of 23 games for the Red Devils.

Manchester United star not 'as good a player as people have built him up to be': Simon Jordan

Former Crystal Palace owner and TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has given his take on Marcus Rashford.

The English forward is struggling form this season, registering five goals and six assists in 32 games across competitions. It has drawn criticism from many quarters and speaking to the TalkSPORT, Jordan said:

"I think he lacks resolution and determination and application, and I do not think that he is as good a player as people have built him up to be, and I think that is also unfortunate because he is characterised in a way that he is a world-class footballer and he is not.”

Rashford had a career-best season last time out, netting 30 goals alongside 11 assists in 52 games across competitions.

