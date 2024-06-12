“I haven’t seen enough from him” - Portugal labeled ‘better team’ without Cristiano Ronaldo in starting line-up by Ally McCoist ahead of Euro 2024

Ally McCoist has claimed that Portugal are better off without Cristiano Ronaldo in their starting line-up at Euro 2024. Ronaldo was out of form during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and struggled to get going. Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick while Ronaldo was benched during Portugal's 6-1 win in the Round-of-16 game against Switzerland.

Despite Roberto Martinez relying on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, McCoist believes he hasn't seen enough from the superstar. Speaking on TNT Sports, he said:

"It's a bit of a statement there on one of the greatest players of all time, but I am only going back to what I saw at the World Cup. I'm going to say what I've said because the new coach has come in and has brought him back in and I haven't seen enough from him."

McCoist added:

"But having watched him in the World Cup in Qatar, I definitely felt that Portugal at that time were definitely a better team with him on the bench."

Rio Ferdinand quickly came to his former teammate's defense, saying:

"He scored 10 goals in those nine qualifiers for Portugal. If you looked at him in isolation at the World Cup, I might agree with you. But if you look at the qualification process, without him, they don't qualify."

Cristiano Ronaldo in red hot form ahead of Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in blazing form ahead of Euro 2024. He finished the season with Al-Nassr strongly, scoring 44 goals and providing 13 assists in 45 appearances.

Ronaldo was also in stellar form during the Euro qualifiers, scoring 10 goals and providing one assist in nine appearances. He scored twice in the international friendly against Ireland on Tuesday (June 11). Portugal won 3-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead Portugal's attack in Euro 2024. Roberto Martinez's side also have Diogo Jota, Bernardo Silva. Rafael Leao, Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos, and others in their ranks.