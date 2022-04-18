“I haven’t spoken to him since he has been in England” – Jurgen Klopp claims he doesn’t ‘think’ about Rangnick ahead of Liverpool vs Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he has not spoken to Ralf Rangnick since the 63-year-old joined Manchester United 'out of respect'.

Klopp and Co are set to host the Red Devils at Anfield in the Premier League on Tuesday. The hosts will be looking to return to winning ways in the league following their 2-2 draw with Manchester City, while Manchester United will be keen to build on their 3-2 win against Norwich City at the weekend.

It is worth noting that this will be the first time the two sides are locking horns since Rangnick took charge of the Old Trafford outfit on an interim basis in December. Reds boss Klopp is a great admirer of the 63-year-old and the two have known each other since 1997 [The Metro]. Klopp and Rangnick's relationship thus adds another dimension to the fierce match between Liverpool and Manchester United on Tuesday.

However, Klopp has insisted that he will not be thinking about Rangnick when he prepares his team to face the Red Devils on Tuesday. The former Borussia Dortmund manager, though, is aware of how his counterpart has improved Manchester United. He told a press conference:

"I haven't spoken to him since he has been in England out of respect, but you can see the changes he has made there and the parts he has improved. When I prepare for the United game, I don't think about Ralf, it's about preparing for the team."

While the two managers have a good relationship, Klopp also joked about putting things on hold with Rangnick due to his association with the Red Devils. He quipped:

"How's my relationship with Rangnick? On hold!"

Liverpool thrashed the Red Devils 5-0 when the two sides met at Old Trafford earlier in the season. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge of the Reds' opponents back then.

Liverpool and Manchester United have a lot to play for

Liverpool will be determined to earn the win on Tuesday as they remain on Manchester City's tail in the title race. They are currently one point behind Pep Guardiola's side in the table.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are pushing for a top four finish this season. Rangnick and Co currently sit fifth in the table with 54 points from 32 matches.

A win on Tuesday would see the Red Devils go level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs, though, will have a game in hand over them.

With both sides having a lot to play for, it remains to be seen who will emerge victorious at Anfield.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer